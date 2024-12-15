Rise in injured seals since storm - charity

Dan Jarvis, from BDMLR, said there had been more than 28 call outs to injured seals in Cornwall since the start of December [PA Media]

Seal rescuers in Cornwall have been called out 15 times to help animals since Storm Darragh, a marine rescue charity has said.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said there had been a rise in the number of injured seal pups being reported since the storm on 7 and 8 December.

Dan Jarvis, from BDMLR, said there had been more than 28 call outs to injured seals in Cornwall since the start of December.

"Sadly not all of them have made it," he said.

He added there had been more than 280 call outs since the start of December nationally, and more than 140 since the storm.

"It's been a bit ridiculous," he said.

The welfare and conservation director said the nationwide shortage of rehabilitation space for marine mammals was putting a strain on rescue organisations.

"We're getting more casualties but there's actually fewer rehabilitation spaces available," he said.

Mr Jarvis said climate change might be increasing the number of seal pups needing to be rescued.

He said a "slight shift" in when pups were born combined with more, stronger storms had led to more call outs.

"Our pups are actually starting to get born in August now as opposed to September."

He said climate change appeared to have "widespread effects on the seasonality of many species" including seals, because of "shifting food sources and availability".

