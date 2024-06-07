Rishi Sunak forced into humiliating apology after leaving D-Day ceremony early in ‘dereliction of duty' as PM

Rishi Sunak was forced on Friday into a humiliating apology after he left a D-Day event in Normandy early to take part in a TV interview, admitting making a “mistake”.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Friday: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.“This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.“I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

The Prime Minister sat down with ITV on Thursday to defend claims he had made about Labour’s tax plans, having left commemoration events in France before a gathering of world leaders on Omaha Beach.

Sir Keir Starmer stayed on at the event where he was seen mingling with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and the Prince of Wales.

Shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook slammed the PM on Sky News after Mr Sunak repeated his much-contested claim that Labour would hike taxes on British households by more than £2,000.

“He left, let's be clear, to come back and pre-record an interview where he doubled down on a proven lie about the Labour Party's interventions if it forms the next Government,” Mr Pennycook said.

“I think it’s embarrassing. I think it’s a shameful dereliction of duty. He’s right to apologise. But the British public should ask themselves serious questions about a man who decides to make that decision in the first place.”

Mr Sunak’s decision to come home early had infuriated some Tory activists, who said it made it far more difficult for them to go out canvassing including in the so-called“Red Wall” constituencies which the party won in the 2019 general election.Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said: "One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy.

“He has brought shame to that office and let down our country. It is a total dereliction of duty and shows why this Conservative government just has to go."

Mr Sunak’s apology came just an hour after a Government minister had been defending him on the airwaves.

On GB News, children's minister David Johnston rejected the suggestion that leaving the D-Day event early was a "bizarre choice", particularly given that Sir Keir remained at the event.

"I don't accept that about the Prime Minister, he was at the commemorations in Portsmouth on Wednesday, he was in Normandy yesterday and he and this Government have done huge amounts to support our veterans," Mr Johnston said.