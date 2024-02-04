Rishi Sunak arrives in Northern Ireland ahead of meeting with new leaders

Michelle O'Neill was sworn as First Minister at Stormont on Saturday - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak is visiting Northern Ireland and meeting the new leaders of its power-sharing executive after Stormont reopened after an almost two-year hiatus.

On an historic day on Saturday Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s vice-president, was sworn in as Northern Ireland’s first nationalist first minister, in what some believe brings the prospect of a united Ireland a step closer.

The impasse ended after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) dropped its opposition to power sharing after months of negotiations with the UK Government.

An extra £3.3 billion was given to Northern Ireland as part of the deal, as well as new legal assurances over limiting checks on goods moving from there to and from Great Britain.

Mr Sunak is due to be welcomed at Stormont Castle on Monday by Ms O’Neill and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly, the new deputy first minister.

Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris arrive at meeting with local business leaders in Lisburn on Sunday - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prime Minister arrived in Northern Ireland on Sunday, when meetings were scheduled with community figures such as emergency responders.

It is Mr Sunak’s seventh trip to Northern Ireland since becoming prime minister back in October 2022, including one visit which saw him meet Joe Biden, the US president.

In a message of support on the reopening of Stormont, Mr Biden said: “I welcome and strongly support the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly at Stormont, and I commend the political leaders of Northern Ireland for taking the necessary steps to restore these core institutions.”

Over the weekend, Ms O’Neill talked up similarities in priorities with Ms Little-Pengelly despite their political differences, noting areas of policy “overlap” in recent speeches.

Ms O’Neill said: “Particularly around issues like childcare, that is one of the biggest issues facing families right now, affordable childcare being an option to them.

The Northern Ireland Assembly is back up and running after almost two years - Kelvin Boyes/Pool via REUTERS

“I think this is something together that this executive wants to do.

“That, alongside so many other things, we know there is a big list of things to be done on all of our desks but we are ready to get down to that, and I think that is what is most important.

“I am determined to do our very best. This place has been starved of public services funding for over a decade because of the Tories in London, we can do much better than that.”

Meanwhile Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said she did not want to “speculate” about the possibility of one day there being a poll to create a united Ireland.

Ms Keegan said on Sky News: “What is actually fantastic is to see Stormont back up and running. It has been a long time and I know lots of people have been working towards this day.

“That is where things that affect Northern Ireland will be discussed. So, it is right that they are there and it is right that the ministers are now there and able to take big decisions.”