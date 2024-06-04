Rishi Sunak came out fighting and just about shaded first TV debate - but it probably won't work in the election
Behind in the polls, Rishi Sunak needed to come out fighting and take the gloves off in the first TV leaders’ debate.
Behind in the polls, Rishi Sunak needed to come out fighting and take the gloves off in the first TV leaders’ debate.
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
Critics thought Karoline Leavitt inadvertently told the truth with her latest rant on behalf of the former president.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden. “Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”“Thi
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
"I can be very military," the former president once wrote in a 2013 Facebook post.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
This move could destroy the GOP’s chances of control over the Senate, he warned.
The “Morning Joe” host laughed off the former president’s remarks on prayer.
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
If it was a sign from God, it was a little on the nose.A trailer decked out in MAGA merch that reportedly belongs to two Trump superfans was totaled in a traffic accident on Staten Island on Sunday, with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole just hours before a rally for the former president was set to kick off nearby.A video of the aftermath taken by a bystander shows the damaged bus at rest on the street, “Trust Jesus” and “Let’s Go Brandon” posters littered around its shattered windscreen.
What former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s callousness in Israel says about her | Opinion
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China held its stance on three disputed islands in the Gulf on Monday despite Tehran's anger at Beijing for describing the Iran-controlled islands as a matter to be resolved with the United Arab Emirates. In a statement last week, China expressed support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a "peaceful solution" to the issue of the islands - the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. The islands, claimed by the UAE and Iran, have been held by Tehran since 1971 after the withdrawal of British forces from the Gulf.
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
The polling comes days after Trump was convicted on 34 felonies.
The host of "This Week" said he "was not gonna let" Will Scharf continue to peddle his claim that the president had a hand in Donald Trump's hush money case.