Rishi Sunak came out fighting and just about shaded first TV debate - but it probably won't work in the election

If it was a sign from God, it was a little on the nose.A trailer decked out in MAGA merch that reportedly belongs to two Trump superfans was totaled in a traffic accident on Staten Island on Sunday, with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole just hours before a rally for the former president was set to kick off nearby.A video of the aftermath taken by a bystander shows the damaged bus at rest on the street, “Trust Jesus” and “Let’s Go Brandon” posters littered around its shattered windscreen.