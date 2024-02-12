Rishi Sunak confronted by furious GB News audience member over 'adverse Covid vaccine reaction'

(via REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak appeared to become flustered after being confronted by a furious GB News viewer over the Covid vaccine.

The viewer, named John Watt, asked the Prime Minister why he had been left with “no help” after saying he was injured by the jab.

Studies have proven that the Covid vaccine is safe and has saved millions of lives. The jab has been monitored by the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulator Agency (MHRA), who say that it is safe and that side effects are extremely rare.

It came as Mr Sunak faced an hour-long grilling on the NHS, his Rwanda asylum plan and why voters should back the Tories in front of a live TV audience.

Facing a cross-section of voters in Co Durham, an audience member named John Watt identified himself as one of the “Covid vaccine injured”.

“I want you to look into my eyes. I want you to look at the pain, the trauma and the regret I have in my eyes,” he said.

“We have been left with no help at all. I know people who have lost legs, I know people with heart conditions like myself, Rishi Sunak.”

Mr Watt also claimed that the scheme for financial support in place for those injured by the vaccine is “not fit for purpose”.

The Prime Minister replied: “I am very sorry to hear about your personal circumstances and you said someone over here has suffered by a similar thing.

“I don't know about the individual circumstances that you are in.”

Mr Watt then interjected: “We have been silenced, Rishi, silenced.”

Mr Sunak added: “There is a vaccine compensation scheme in place. Obviously it is difficult for me to comment on anyone's individual case.

“I'm sure you will appreciate that. I'm very saddened and shocked to hear you have been silenced.”

Elsewhere during the show, Mr Sunak blamed the pandemic for the backlog facing the NHS.

He said: “Whoever was prime minister, whoever was standing here tonight, there will be backlogs in the NHS because of what happened. You all know that, you are fair-minded people.”

Mr Sunak insisted ministers were investing “more money than the NHS has ever had”, and large numbers of doctors and nurses were being trained for the long term.

He added: “I probably will not be around in the 14 years that it takes to train the consultant that we’re now starting to invest in, but it’s the right long-term thing to do for our country, which is why I’ve done it.”

Asked in the final few minutes about tax, he repeated his message that the Government would cut it when it is “responsible”.