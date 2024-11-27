Rishi Sunak Failed To Vote For The Smoking Ban Even Though It Was His Idea

Rishi Sunak announced the policy at last year's Tory conference. via Associated Press

Rishi Sunak failed to vote for a ban on young people ever being able to buy cigarettes - even though it was his idea in the first place.

The former prime minister was nowhere to be seen in the Commons on Tuesday night when MPs passed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill at second reading by 415 votes to 47.

The landmark legislation will make it illegal for anyone born after 2009 to buy tobacco products at any point in their lives.

Sunak’s unexplained absence is bizarre given he first announced the plan at last year’s Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Unveiling the policy, he said: “No parent ever wants their child to start smoking. It is a deadly habit – killing tens of thousands of people and costing our NHS billions each year, while also being hugely detrimental to our productivity as a country.

“I want to build a better and brighter future for our children, so that’s why I want to stamp out smoking for good. These changes will mean our kids will never be able to buy a cigarette, preventing them getting hooked and protecting their health both now and in the future.”

However, the legislation implementing the change was dropped by Sunak’s government after he called a snap election in the summer.

Labour then brought it back after it’s landslide victory on July 4, and last night’s vote was a huge step towards it becoming law.

Although Sunak failed to show up for the vote, his successor as Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, was there - and voted against the ban.

The result also exposed deep Tory splits on the issue, with 23 MPs backing it and 35 MPs voting against.

Backing the change, health secretary Wes Streeting said the bill shift the focus of healthcare “from treatment to prevention” and reduce pressure on the NHS.

He said: “Smokers are more likely to need NHS services, be admitted to hospital, drop out of the workforce and on to welfare, and need social care years earlier than if they didn’t smoke.”

The new law will also introduce a ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, and restrict their flavours and packaging to reduce their appeal to children.

