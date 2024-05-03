Rishi Sunak’s future at risk as Tories face worst local election results in 30 years

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, canvassing in Chelsea with his wife Akshata Murty. His party has seen significant loses in the local elections overnight - CCHQ/EDWARD MASSEY

This was always going to be a grim morning for the Tories, the only question being whether it would be so bad that Rishi Sunak’s MPs might decide to call time on his premiership.

With a rising tide of Labour gains threatening to submerge Mr Sunak, he will be clinging for dear life to the few positive results in the hope they will be a life raft for his career.

There is still a reluctance from most Tory MPs to change leader before the election, but the timing of the election could be determined by these results.

Conservative insiders have confirmed that plans for a July election are in place should Mr Sunak face a worst-case scenario of a confidence vote in Parliament, and as of Friday morning that cannot be ruled out.

His critics will use the result of the Blackpool South by-election – taken by Labour from the Conservatives with a 26 per cent swing – as evidence that he has failed to turn around the party’s fortunes. It is the third-biggest swing from the Tories to Labour in a by-election since the war, and Reform UK came within a hair’s breadth of beating the Conservatives into second place.

In the country at large, there are early signs that the Tories could record its worst-ever local election result, yet Mr Sunak’s supporters will be thankful for the small mercy that Harlow, a bellwether constituency and a top Labour target on the night, remained in Conservative hands.

Sir Keir Starmer visited Harlow on the eve of the local election, signalling how important a battleground it was for him, and saying at the time: “We do need to win in places like Harlow.” The fact that he failed to make a decisive difference to the result will be used by the Tories as evidence that voters are still unconvinced by him.

The Essex town’s Tory MP Robert Halfon said the result was the “biggest comeback since Lazarus” after predictions of a Labour landslide win there.

Conservative supporters looking for other positives will note that the Liberal Democrats, who had hoped to take councils from them in traditional Tory heartlands, have so far failed to make much of an impact. For example, Hart in Hampshire, which was a key LibDem target, remains in no overall control.

And the results have not all gone Labour’s way – the party has lost Oldham to no overall control.

Local elections traditionally produce depressing results for the party in Government, so it is the result in Blackpool South, the only Westminster constituency to be contested on the night, that is likely to be scrutinised most closely.

Sir Keir hailed the win for Chris Webb as “seismic” and Reform UK, with 16.9 per cent of the vote, recorded by far its best result in a parliamentary poll, which is perhaps the most troubling news in Blackpool for Mr Sunak, who knows a strong showing for Reform in a general election could hand dozens of seats to Labour.

Yet turnout in Blackpool South was just 32.5 per cent, suggesting many Tory voters simply stayed at home rather than switching to Labour. The fact that the election was called after the then Tory MP Scott Benton resigned over a cash-for-lobbying scandal will also be seen as an anomalous factor, and Mr Sunak’s party did, at least, avoid the ignominy of coming third behind Reform, if only just.

Conservative spinners have also pointed out that the party spent only 11 per cent of the maximum amount allowed under electoral rules campaigning in Blackpool, which is one statistic that would not be repeated at a general election.

It is, of course, still too early to assess the full impact of these elections, with counts going on throughout Friday and into Saturday, so Mr Sunak’s immediate future remains unclear.