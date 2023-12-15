UK immigration reforms: What is the minimum visa salary? Families already settled won't have to meet threshold

People already settled in Britain will not have to meet new salary thresholds when they renew their visas, the Home Secretary confirmed on Wednesday.

James Cleverly said the plans designed to cut immigration figures were "forward looking rather than backward".

Last week, the government announced an increase to the minimum salary required for foreign nationals to stay on a work visa in the UK after a record number of arrivals.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said he believed net migration needed to be reduced "significantly". The PM has been criticised on the right of the Tory party after the Supreme Court overturned his proposals to send some illegal immigrants to Rwanda and after he sacked Suella Braverman as his home secretary.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan has warned that the Government’s changes to migration rules could trigger a “full-blown recruitment crisis” in vital sectors of London’s economy.

Analysis by City Hall found that the hospitality, arts, construction, health and social care sectors could find it difficult to fill vacancies due to the Government’s plan to tighten migrant entry requirements.

Net migration to the UK boosted the UK population by 672,000 in the year ending June 2023, and about half (48%) of the country’s foreign-born population live in London or the south-east of England.

Hospitality, arts, construction, health and social care contribute approximately £75bn to London’s economy, representing more than 14 per cent of the city’s total output, and comprising nearly 20 per cent of the UK’s GDP.

What is the minimum visa salary?

The current level of £26,200 is for a visa entry for a “skilled worker”. Tory backbenchers Lee Anderson and Sir Edward Leigh last week raised concerns to immigration minister Robert Jenrick that visas were being given out "like sweeties".

Sir Edward said: “The reason we haven’t [had a rise in the figure] is that ministers know that workers in the care home sector will fall. But if we did insist on people coming to this country earning a proper wage, would there not be a virtuous circle where people in the care home sector would have to pay proper wages to look after the elderly population? It’s ridiculous that the care home sector is handing out visas like sweeties.”

How much could the minimum visa salary rise?

The new minimum salary has yet to be confirmed, but the BBC has reported that it could rise above £35,000.