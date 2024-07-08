Who is in Rishi Sunak’s ‘interim’ top team?

Here are the shadow ministers who Rishi Sunak has appointed to the interim opposition frontbench:

Leader of the opposition – Rishi Sunak

Deputy leader of the opposition and shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Oliver Dowden

Shadow chancellor of the exchequer – Jeremy Hunt

Shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs – Andrew Mitchell

Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell (right) takes on Lord Cameron’s former Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office brief in opposition (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shadow home secretary – James Cleverly

Shadow secretary of state for defence – James Cartlidge

Shadow secretary of state for justice – Ed Argar

Shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology – Andrew Griffith

Shadow health and social care secretary – Victoria Atkins

Shadow secretary of state for Levelling Up, housing and communities – Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch becomes shadow Levelling Up secretary (Lucy North/PA)

Shadow secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs – Steve Barclay

Shadow leader of the House of Commons – Chris Philp

Shadow leader of the House of Lords – Lord True

Shadow secretary of state for business and trade – Kevin Hollinrake

Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero – Claire Coutinho

Shadow secretary of state for work and pensions – Mel Stride

Shadow secretary of state for education – Damian Hinds

Shadow secretary of state for transport – Helen Whately

Shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport – Julia Lopez

Shadow attorney general – Jeremy Wright

Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland – Alex Burghart

Shadow secretary of state for Scotland – John Lamont

Shadow secretary of state for Wales – Lord Davies of Gower

Opposition chief whip – Stuart Andrew

Shadow chief secretary to the treasury – Laura Trott

Shadow paymaster general – John Glen

Shadow security minister – Tom Tugendhat

Shadow veterans minister – Andrew Bowie

Shadow women and equalities minister – Mims Davies

