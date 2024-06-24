Rishi Sunak has just 10 days to neutralise the Reform threat

Telegraph View
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak

We are entering the last full week of campaigning for a general election that many have written off as a foregone conclusion. Certainly the chances of a Conservative victory are remote, as conceded by a number of senior ministers anxious to limit the damage to their own party.

But while the polls are unremittingly bleak, they still show a large number of undecideds as well as Tories deserting their natural home who might yet be persuaded back.

Many say they intend to vote for Reform UK, which in some polls is running neck and neck with the Conservatives. Their two votes combined would be enough to run Labour close in the election yet Sir Keir Starmer seems to be on course for the biggest parliamentary majority in post-war history.

If Rishi Sunak’s intention in calling a snap election was to catch Reform off guard and squeeze its vote then it has backfired. The pollster Peter Kellner believes there are three million Conservatives who are moving over to Reform and need to be won back by July 4. There are around 130 seats which polling projections say Labour will win where the combined Tory-Reform vote would be sufficient to keep them in Conservative hands.

Even holding on to half of these constituencies would be the difference between a virtual wipeout for the Tories and a respectable result providing a platform on which to provide strong opposition and build for the future.

Nigel Farage’s comments about Nato’s role in Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine may persuade many Tories thinking of voting Reform to stay loyal. So, too, might the prospect of Labour winning an unprecedented majority because of the split on the Right. Mr Sunak has 10 days to convince them and save his party.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Made ‘Nazi Ovens’ Joke Around Jewish Execs: Ex-Trump Org VP

    Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish. “He was bragging amongst executiv

  • Rove: Trump declining in polls since hush money conviction

    Republican strategist Karl Rove said Saturday that former President Trump has been declining in the polls since his New York hush money case conviction. “I agree; in fact, take a look at the evidence,” Rove said when asked by Fox News host Paul Gigot on “The Journal Editorial Report” if he agrees there is “movement…

  • A 2nd Trump presidency would be a disaster for America. And it might not end there | Opinion

    Already Trump is exploring with ultranationalists how to serve more than one more term. His party should be called MAGA, for they’re not real Republicans, but instead extremists. | Opinion

  • Lauren Boebert was dodging foam pool noodles in one of her final campaign appearances

    The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress

  • Trump says he’s decided on his running mate

    Former President Trump told reporters Saturday he’s made up his mind about who will be his running mate in November, but he has yet to tell anyone who it is. Trump told NBC News ahead of a rally in Philadelphia that he’s settled on a vice presidential choice. “In my mind, yeah,” Trump said when…

  • Trump wants Republicans to ‘swamp’ early voting and mail-in ballots. But he can’t stop lying about elections

    Trump cannot stop spreading false claims about mail-in voting and the ‘rigged’ 2020 election while his own campaign and the GOP spend millions trying to convince supporters to vote early, Alex Woodward reports

  • Republicans urge Trump to avoid 2020 debate pitfalls: ‘Don’t take the bait’

    Senate Republicans are urging former President Trump to avoid a repeat of his much-maligned debate performance against President Biden four years ago when the two meet onstage Thursday for a pivotal moment in their rematch. Trump’s 2020 debate performance is remembered for interruptions, badgering and running roughshod over Biden and debate moderator Chris Wallace —…

  • Former first lady Melania Trump stays out of the public eye as Donald Trump runs for president

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former first lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: “Stay tuned.”

  • Even in bankruptcy, Rudy Giuliani keeps his financial picture hidden. Now he might lose control of it.

    Lawyers have ripped Rudy Giuliani for giving "half-baked" financial disclosures and funneling money to the wrong people.

  • At least 5 dead after missile fragments scatter over beachgoers in Russian-occupied Crimea

    At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.

  • Trump Is ‘Broke Don’ No More as Fundraising Race Shifts His Way

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s fundraising surge, which threatens to overwhelm President Joe Biden’s carefully stockpiled cash advantage, was powered largely by an explosion of online donations immediately following his felony convictions. Most Read from BloombergNvidia Sales Grow So Fast That Wall Street Can’t Keep UpHow Long Will High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverRussia Is Storing Up a Crime Wave When Its War on Ukraine EndsCDK Hackers Want Millions in Ransom to End Car Dealership

  • Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash

    The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove

  • Sanders suggests she’ll keep Arkansas job over role in Trump’s second term

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) indicated she will keep her role as governor over a spot in the Trump administration should he win reelection in November. When asked in an interview with Talk Business & Politics last week if she would accept a role in the Trump administration, if asked, Sanders said, “I love…

  • Why is Fresno’s police chief being held to a higher moral standard than Donald Trump? | Opinion

    “I’d hate to see Fresno lose a chief who’s making great strides in reducing crime to Texas.” | Letters to the editor

  • Now an abortion rights advocate, woman raped by stepfather as a child will campaign with first lady

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child will campaign with first lady Jill Biden in Pennsylvania this weekend as part of a 2024 election push around the anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

  • Sen. Coons suggests Biden will respect Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity

    Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday suggested President Biden will respect the Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling on former President Trump’s immunity argument. “I think there’s a sharp contrast between former President Trump and President Biden in terms of their respect for the rule of law and how they approach both law enforcement and our legal…

  • Front-line NATO allies are facing an unconventional Russian threat short of war but still quite dangerous

    The Baltics have been staunch supporters of Ukraine as it fights the Russians, and they have increasingly found themselves in Moscow's crosshairs.

  • Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep

    The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc

  • Former Obama national security adviser hits Trump on foreign policy: ‘He’s a chaos agent’

    Former White House national security adviser Ben Rhodes went after former President Trump for his foreign policies, calling him a “chaos agent” who cannot solve problems with other nations. “Donald Trump — let’s be blunt — he’s not respected. He’s not taken seriously around the world. He’s a chaos agent,” Rhodes said in an interview…

  • China wants EU tariffs on EVs gone by July 4 as talks resume

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing wants the European Union to scrap its preliminary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by July 4, China's state-controlled Global Times reported, after an agreement by both sides to hold new trade talks. Provisional EU duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese-made EVs are set to kick in by July 4 while the bloc investigates what the EU claims are excessive and unfair subsidies to Chinese EV makers. China has repeatedly called on the EU to cancel its tariffs, expressing a willingness to negotiate.