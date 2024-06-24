Rishi Sunak has just 10 days to neutralise the Reform threat

We are entering the last full week of campaigning for a general election that many have written off as a foregone conclusion. Certainly the chances of a Conservative victory are remote, as conceded by a number of senior ministers anxious to limit the damage to their own party.

But while the polls are unremittingly bleak, they still show a large number of undecideds as well as Tories deserting their natural home who might yet be persuaded back.

Many say they intend to vote for Reform UK, which in some polls is running neck and neck with the Conservatives. Their two votes combined would be enough to run Labour close in the election yet Sir Keir Starmer seems to be on course for the biggest parliamentary majority in post-war history.

If Rishi Sunak’s intention in calling a snap election was to catch Reform off guard and squeeze its vote then it has backfired. The pollster Peter Kellner believes there are three million Conservatives who are moving over to Reform and need to be won back by July 4. There are around 130 seats which polling projections say Labour will win where the combined Tory-Reform vote would be sufficient to keep them in Conservative hands.

Even holding on to half of these constituencies would be the difference between a virtual wipeout for the Tories and a respectable result providing a platform on which to provide strong opposition and build for the future.

Nigel Farage’s comments about Nato’s role in Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine may persuade many Tories thinking of voting Reform to stay loyal. So, too, might the prospect of Labour winning an unprecedented majority because of the split on the Right. Mr Sunak has 10 days to convince them and save his party.