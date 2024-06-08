Rishi Sunak: I’ll save taxpayers £12bn by beating benefit fraud and reforming welfare

Rishi Sunak has promised to save the taxpayer £12 billion a year by clamping down on benefit fraudsters and reforming the welfare system.

The Conservatives will make a manifesto pledge to halt the rising costs of welfare by reforming the benefits system if they win the election.

Mr Sunak claims that their reforms will save some £12 billion a year by the end of the next parliament by ensuring more working age people currently claiming benefits have a job.

Statistics released earlier this year show that the number of those classed as “economically inactive”, meaning they are neither in a job nor looking for one, has ballooned to 9.25 million following the pandemic.

Most of that increase can be attributed to a huge spike in long-term sickness, which has added 717,000 people to the benefits bill since the start of 2020.

Young people lead long-term sickness trend

Young people are driving the trend, with people in their early 20s now more likely to be signed off than 40-year-olds.

There are now 2.8 million on the long-term sick list – exactly double the number of unemployed Britons who are looking for a job.

The Conservative Party said the 40 per cent increase in economically inactive people since the pandemic is unsustainable.

They have promised to bring this total down, claiming the cost of providing benefits for working age people with health conditions could rise as high as £90 billion by the end of the next parliament.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who was behind the introduction of Universal Credit, says criminals are exploiting loopholes designed to make the system easier during the pandemic - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

The early stages for several of the steps the Tories would take have already been floated by them in government.

This includes clamping down on fraudsters by giving the Department for Work and Pensions new powers to treat benefit fraud in the same way that tax dodgers are dealt with by HMRC.

Last month, members of a Bulgarian gang who orchestrated the largest benefits fraud ever uncovered in the UK were jailed for a total of 25 years and five months.

The gang, who “systematically plundered” the UK’s welfare system of £54 million, were able to go undetected for years because of a “woefully inadequate checking system” at the Department for Work and Pensions, the court heard.

False claims were made using an array of forged documents for Universal Credit with real people who were “nearly always living in Bulgaria” and who “were complicit and also gained financially”.

Police arrive at the London home of Galina Nikolova, who was jailed for eight years for her part in the Bulgarian fraud ring

Patritsia Paneva, Gunesh Ali, and Tsvetka Todorova were all jailed for their roles in the £54 million fraud ring

Following the case, the architect of Universal Credit warned that Britain’s benefits system has been left vulnerable to fraud because dozens of loopholes used to ease claims during the pandemic remain open.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who introduced the benefit during his time as Work and Pensions Secretary, said pandemic changes that made it easier to apply needed to be closed. He added that criminal gangs and benefit cheats would take advantage of any gaps in the system.

Other parts of the Tories’ plan include a £700 million investment in NHS mental health treatment, to ensure 500,000 more people can access talking therapies.

A pledge to reform the disability benefits system and target it at those most in need is also part of the offer, as is a tightening of the criteria for work capability assessments.

Previously announced plans to pass on the responsibility for issuing sick notes from GPs to specialist work and health professionals are also within the Tories’ plans.

They also promise to toughen benefit sanction rules, speed up the rollout of universal credit, and clamp down on benefit fraudsters.

Mr Sunak said: “Reforming welfare is a moral mission. Work is a source of dignity, purpose and hope, and I want everyone to be able to overcome whatever barriers they might face to living independent, fulfilling lives.

“That’s why we have announced a significant increase in mental health provision, as well as changes to ensure those who can work, do work.”