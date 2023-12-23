Rishi Sunak must get handle on ‘abuse’ of spousal visas, says former minister

Sarah Dines says the visa system leads to abuse and exploitation - DAVID WOOLFALL

The number of spouse visas issued by the Home Office has more than doubled in a year as MPs warned the lax rules are being exploited to bring in young women from India and Pakistan for arranged marriages.

Sarah Dines, a former home office minister, revealed that the number of spouse visas granted from the two countries in just the past year had almost trebled.

Ms Dines, who left government in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle last month, warned that her own investigations while a minister had uncovered “inadequate” safeguards which meant increasing numbers of young women arriving from the Indian subcontinent were falling victim to domestic abuse in arranged marriages.

She urged the Government to take action to tackle the misuse of the visa system which she said was leading to “abusive and exploitative” relationships.

Her revelations come amid a growing row over the Prime Minister’s decision to backtrack on a crackdown on spouse visas which would have seen the minimum salary threshold to bring a partner to the UK raised to £38,700 in Spring 2024 from its current £18,600.

It will not now be fully implemented until the spring of 2025, after the election expected next autumn or winter, and will instead be pegged back to £29,000 next spring. The proposal was part of a five-point plan to reduce net migration which hit a record 745,000 last year.

Home Office figures, uncovered by Ms Dines, show that the number of family-related visas more than doubled in the year to September 2023 to 82,395, compared to 37,911 in the previous year, a jump of 133 per cent. Of these, 65,278 were directly to partners.

Pakistan and India accounted for more than a third of these visas, followed by the US, Bangladesh and Nepal. The number of spouse visas from Pakistan nearly tripled from 6,415 in the year to September 2022 to 15,038 in the year to September 2023. India’s doubled from 2,563 to 5,870 in the same period.

As the Home Office’s safeguarding minister, Ms Dines said she had become aware of “increasing numbers of victims of domestic abuse” amongst women and girls from the Asian subcontinent who had entered the UK through our spouse visa programme.

“Many were very vulnerable due to their young age, the shortness of their marriage, lack of English language and community support,” she said.

“It became obvious to me that there are inadequate safeguards in differentiating genuine marriages from marriages of convenience which all too often resulted in abusive and exploitative relationships.

“Spouse and partner visas are now being expedited, in my view, without proper regard for safeguarding vulnerable women and girls. Applications for these visas have more than doubled in the last year. The Government needs to address this abuse of the system immediately.”

Miriam Cates, co-chair of the New Conservatives group of MPs, made up mostly of Red Wall MPs which has pushed for tougher controls on net migration, said: “Such a significant increase in the numbers of spousal visas being granted last year needs urgent investigation.”

Indians have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the more liberal immigration regime introduced by Boris Johnson, receiving the biggest share of work, study and visiting visas. They have also brought over more dependents than any other country.

The Prime Minister is under pressure to bring forward the proposed ruled changes on net migration from spring in order to avoid a surge in applications seeking to beat the deadline in coming months.

In his resignation letter, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick urged Mr Sunak to use emergency legislation to introduce them in January to avoid a “fire sale” of visas.

