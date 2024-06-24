Rishi Sunak says Tories have 10 days to save Britain from decade of Labour rule

Rishi Sunak has said he is not blind to people’s frustrations with him as he urged voters not to let their personal reservations put them off backing the Tories.

In a campaign speech in Chelsea on Monday, the Prime Minister said he understood people’s hesitation with voting Conservative again, as he acknowledged “we have not got everything right” over the past few years.

But he reminded Tory voters the ballot on July 4 is not a by-election, nor a “referendum on me”, as he pleaded with them to see the bigger picture.

Speaking to supporters at Petyt Hall, next to Chelsea Old Church, Mr Sunak said the Tories have “10 days to save Britain” from a Labour government that could last a decade.

He said: “I understand people’s hesitation with giving us their support again.

“I’m not blind to their frustrations with me, with our party. The last few years have not been easy for anyone with Covid, with Ukraine. We have not got everything right, we haven’t made as much progress as we would have liked in some areas.

“But this election is not a by-election, it is not a referendum on me, or our party, it is a choice about the future of our country and the government you want to lead for five years.”

You can’t have uncertain person as prime minister

He urged supporters not to “surrender to Labour”, insisting they must “fight for every vote, fight for our values, fight for our vision of Britain, because it is only us Conservatives that can deliver the secure future that our country needs and our country deserves”.

Taking aim at Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Sunak claimed Labour would prioritise “environmental dogma” over Britain’s national security and the cost of living.

He also said the Opposition does not understand that “sex means biological sex”.

Mr Sunak claimed a future under Labour would involve illegal migrants “out on our streets”, Britain’s security “in peril”, and people “saddled with thousands of pounds in higher bills”.

He accused Sir Keir of changing his mind on “every major position that he has taken”, warning: “In these uncertain times, you can’t have an uncertain person as your prime minister.

“Because he has such a past like that, he doesn’t deserve to decide your future.”

He concluded by urging people again not to “surrender to Labour”, adding: “Let’s get out there and smash it, everyone.”