Rishi Sunak 'will still be leader' at next general election, transport secretary insists

Rishi Sunak will lead the Tories into the next general election, the transport secretary insisted amid reports of a plot to oust the PM.

Mark Harper dismissed speculation some Conservative rebels want the prime minister to be replaced with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

Politics Live: Rishi Sunak 'will lead Tories' into next election

Asked on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips if Mr Sunak will still be leader at the next election, Mr Harper said: "Yes he will.

"And he'll take us into that election and he'll set out very clearly that we're a government with a plan."

Asked on the rumours about Ms Mordaunt, he said his colleagues should focus on what is "right for the country".

"That is the approach that the prime minister takes as well," he added.

"He focuses on making the right decisions, even if in the short term they're not necessarily popular.... I'm confident those decisions will pay off."

Ms Mordaunt has herself shot down speculation she is involved in a plot to replace Mr Sunak, telling Sky News' political editor Beth Rigby the idea is "nonsense" and "the public are rather tired of these stories".

One of her backers also called the reports "made up briefing".

With the Tories languishing behind Labour by around 20 points in the polls, there has long been speculation about Mr Sunak's position.

Reports in the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph over the weekend had suggested MPs on the right of the party met moderates to discuss uniting behind Ms Mordaunt if the prime minister faces a no-confidence vote.

It followed a difficult week for Mr Sunak, in which he came under fire over his handling of racist comments reportedly made by a major party donor, and the defection of Lee Anderson - who Mr Sunak had promoted to Tory deputy chairman - to the right-wing populist Reform UK party.

