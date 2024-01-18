Rishi Sunak targets spring Rwanda deportation flights as PM to hold Downing Street press conference

The Government on Thursday said it was targeting springtime flights to deport the first migrants to Rwanda as critical legislation headed to a restive House of Lords.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third and final reading in the Commons on Wednesday night with a majority of 44 after a Conservative revolt fizzled out. Despite days of angry rhetoric, only 11 Tories voted against, including former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Hardline “Red Wall” MP Lee Anderson confessed to losing his nerve despite having resigned from his role as a Tory vice chairman to back rebel amendments against Rishi Sunak’s bill earlier in the week.

Other Conservative critics abstained or fell into line after ministers warned against a damaging display of election-year disunity as they tried to turn the tables on Labour, accusing the Opposition of lacking any plan of its own to combat boatloads of migrants crossing the Channel.

Mr Sunak is expected to hold a press conference at Downing Street on Thursday morning following the Commons result.“The Bill has obviously got to go through the House of Lords. I hope that will happen pretty quickly,” Home Office minister Chris Philp told BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning.

“We want these flights to take off as soon as possible and the aim is to do that this spring, as an important part of the plan to stop the boats completely,” he said.

“It will have a very powerful deterrent effect.”

However, there is no shortage of former lawyers and judges in the Lords, along with Tory grandees, who have been warning that the Rwanda scheme risks breaking with international law. To placate his critics in the Commons, Mr Sunak indicated that he might ignore any fresh injunctions on flights by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Peers held up the Government’s Illegal Migration Act for three months last year with successive rounds of legislative “ping pong”, introducing amendments that the Commons then had to vote on, before ministers finally got their way.

Story continues

And with the Rwanda plan, despite Government attempts to limit legal redress for people facing deportation, there is every likelihood of appeals holding up individual cases.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove urged peers to “get on and make good on this legislation”.

He told BBC’s Newsnight: “I think it is really important that the Bill has gone to the House of Lords with a significant majority, having had very considerable scrutiny on the floor of the House of Commons, particularly over the last couple of days.

“It has gone up unamended and I really hope that the House of Lords will now get on, consider this Bill and get it passed into law so that we can operationalise this plan and ultimately save lives.”

Mr Pursglove, asked when the first deportation flights to the east African country are likely to take off, repeatedly refused to set a timeframe, saying only that the Government wanted it in operation “as quickly as possible”.

The Prime Minister has previously said it is his ambition to have removal flights leaving by the spring.

But Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said he thought it “unlikely” deportations would take place before the next general election, expected in the second half of 2024, after amendments to the Bill failed.

The Rwanda Bill will not stop the boats. It leaves us exposed to litigation & the Strasbourg Court.



I engaged with the government to fix it but no changes were made.



I could not vote for yet another law destined to fail. The British people deserve honesty & so I voted against. — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) January 17, 2024

“I think it will be very difficult to stop the boats without the strengthening that I was supporting,” he told Newsnight.

Sir Jacob was one of dozens of rebels who supported Mr Jenrick’s amendment on Wednesday, which was designed to allow UK ministers to ignore flight-grounding emergency injunctions by European judges, but then backed the legislation at third reading.

Mrs Braverman said after the result that the Safety of Rwanda Bill would be open to legal challenges and was “destined to fail”.

The former cabinet minister, setting out her reasons for voting against the Government, said: “The Rwanda Bill will not stop the boats.

“It leaves us exposed to litigation and the Strasbourg court.”

But Downing Street said the “landmark legislation” would “ensure we get flights off to Rwanda”.