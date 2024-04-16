Rishi Sunak tells Benjamin Netanyahu now is 'moment for calm heads' in wake of Iran attack

Rishi Sunak has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it is "a moment for calm heads to prevail" in the wake of Iran's attack over the weekend.

According to a readout of a phone call between the pair released by Downing Street, Mr Sunak also told Mr Netanyahu that "significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East".

He went on to call on Mr Netanyahu and Israel to allow more aid to be allowed into Gaza.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The prime minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

"He reiterated the UK's steadfast support for Israel's security and for wider regional stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the UK for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran's reckless and dangerous attack on Saturday.

"The prime minister said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response. He stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail.

"On Gaza, the prime minister said he remained gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis. The UK wanted to see a massive step change in aid access to flood Gaza with vital supplies, including Israel opening up new aid routes as quickly as possible.

"The prime minister said it was deeply disappointing that Hamas blocked a deal at the weekend that would have saved Palestinian lives and secured the safe release of hostages."

