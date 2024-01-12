Rishi Sunak in Kyiv: 'We will stand with Ukraine in darkest hours', pledges PM as he announces £2.5bn in aid

Rishi Sunak in Kyiv (PA)

Britain will significantly boost Ukraine’s drone warfare capability, it was announced on Friday, as the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Rishi Sunak pledged that the UK “will not falter” in its commitment to Ukraine ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The PM said the Government would provide £2.5 billion in military aid for the fight against Russia over the coming year.

It will fund long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security.

About £200 million will be spent on a push to procure and produce thousands of military drones, many made in the UK. It is expected to be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said the provisions intend to “really accelerate drone technologies” and show Vladimir Putin that there is “no loss in patience and commitment” from allies of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky has been pressing allies in the West to provide more support to fight back against Russian aggression, amid fears that interest in the war is flagging as attention turns to the situation in the Middle East.

The crisis in Gaza as Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian territory has also turned global attention away from the battle against Putin.

Mr Sunak stressed the UK’s continued backing for Kyiv ahead of his meeting with Mr Zelensky, just hours after British and US forces launched strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Mr Sunak said: “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

"They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

The PM made his first visit to Ukraine in November 2022, weeks after entering Number 10.

Story continues

The UK has been among the most vocal backers of Ukraine, with Mr Zelensky visiting London early last year in a historic trip.

Asked why the UK had not offered a multi-year funding commitment for Ukraine, Mr Heappey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is £2.5 billion that effectively is the funding for tactical activity in this next year, follows £2.3 billion last year and the £2.3 billion the year before.”

The Prime Minister and Mr Zelensky will use the one-day visit to sign a new UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, after G7 countries agreed at last year's Nato summit to sign bilateral security assurances with the country.

Mr Zelensky has said that Ukraine particularly needs air defence systems to fend off Russian aerial barrages.

More than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader began the year with a visit to several Baltic states in a bid to drum up support.

Mr Sunak said that the UK recognises that Ukrainian "security is our security".

"Today we are going further - increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also stressed it was "really important" that politicians remain focused and united on supporting Ukraine.

"We have had cross-party support for Ukraine for a very long time and we need to maintain that in the face of Russian aggression that has been going on for a long time now," he said during a visit to a dental school in Bury.

"So I'm supportive of what the Prime Minister is saying today and we will remain united across our political parties in defence of Ukraine against that aggression from Putin."