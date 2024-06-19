Rishi Sunak’s protection officer arrested over election date bet

A police officer working as part of the prime minister's protection team has been arrested over alleged bets about the timing of the General Election.

The Gambling Commission informed Metropolitan Police that it was probing alleged bets made on the July 4 date by a police constable from the force’s royalty and specialist protection command.

Scotland Yard referred the matter to detectives in its Directorate of Professional Standards, who opened an investigation.

The officer who protects Rishi Sunak was “removed from operational duties" and then arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries, a spokesman said.

The matter has also been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Last week Conservative candidate Craig Williams, who was a parliamentary aide to Sunak, apologised over a “huge error of judgement“ amid allegations that he placed a £100 bet on a July election three days before the poll date was announced.

Williams said he would cooperate with inquiries being made by the Gambling Commission.

A spokesman for the Gambling Commission said it regulates gambling in the interests of consumers and the wider public, adding: “Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

Craig Williams served as the Prime Minister’s parliamentary private secretary (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time.”

In a statement, the Yard said: “We can confirm that on Friday, June 14, the Met were contacted by the Gambling Commission who informed us that they were investigating alleged bets made by a police constable from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, which were related to the timing of the General Election.

“The matter was immediately referred to officers in the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.

“The officer was subsequently arrested on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged betting offences, and our investigation is running in parallel to that.”