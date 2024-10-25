Rising costs are impacting how, when people do their holiday shopping

South China Morning Post

State-owned carmaker GAC Group plans to set up factories in Europe in an effort to mitigate damage caused by the tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). Wei Haigang, the general manager of GAC International, said expansion into Europe is an important part of the Guangzhou-based company's growth strategy, adding that it expects to bring a large number of electric cars to the European market next year. "We are reviewing the plans to localise production [in Europe]," he said in Hon