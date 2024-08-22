Rising flood risk as heavy rain takes aim at B.C.'s Lower Mainland this weekend

All eyes are on the weekend forecast for the South Coast of B.C., with heavy rain giving rise to a potential flood risk, especially over areas left bare from this summer's wildfires.

A potent upper low off the coast of Vancouver Island will swing onto the Pacific northwest, driving instability and heavy moisture into B.C. for the weekend.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, with localized downpours possibly bringing 50-60+ mm to some of the harder-hit areas. This heightens the risk for flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Be sure to stay alert to any weather warnings in your area.

Friday into Saturday:

Rain showers begin early Friday morning across the South Coast, becoming more widespread from the coast to the Interior as the day wears on.

Baron - BC thunderstorm risk Friday - Aug22

The chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could enhance rainfall rates and accumulation.

The most intense rainfall will pick up Friday overnight through Saturday morning, as upper level instability builds in from the south.

Baron - BC precip Friday overnight - Aug22

Through Saturday, rain continues across the Lower Mainland, while heavier showers lift northward through the Interior from the Okanagan and northeastward. Showers begin to ease Saturday evening along the South Coast, but continue into the Interior.

Between 30-50 mm of rain is forecast in the Vancouver area, with 50-60+ mm possible along the Fraser Valley. South Vancouver Island, including Victoria, could pick up about 20+ mm.

Baron - BC rain - Aug22

While these totals aren't anything overly excessive by West Coast standards, it will feel like quite a lot, especially in a summer that has seen a generally drier pattern and minimal rainfall. There is a risk for localized flooding in areas that see the heavier rain.

In addition to the rain, high temperatures will be a few degrees below seasonal, adding to the overall gloom of the weekend. A silver lining however, is that the hazy skies and wildfire smoke will start to improve and clear out as the rain pushes in.

Baron - BC precip Saturday evening - Aug22

Through the Rockies, freezing levels will be around 2500 metres, so there could be the chance for some light wet snow at alpine levels.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across B.C.