Rising flood risk as heavy rain takes aim at B.C.'s Lower Mainland this weekend

Forecast Centre
·2 min read

All eyes are on the weekend forecast for the South Coast of B.C., with heavy rain giving rise to a potential flood risk, especially over areas left bare from this summer's wildfires.

A potent upper low off the coast of Vancouver Island will swing onto the Pacific northwest, driving instability and heavy moisture into B.C. for the weekend.

RELATED: Report shows salmon numbers have slowed after B.C. landslide

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, with localized downpours possibly bringing 50-60+ mm to some of the harder-hit areas. This heightens the risk for flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Be sure to stay alert to any weather warnings in your area.

Friday into Saturday:

Rain showers begin early Friday morning across the South Coast, becoming more widespread from the coast to the Interior as the day wears on.

Baron - BC thunderstorm risk Friday - Aug22
Baron - BC thunderstorm risk Friday - Aug22

The chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could enhance rainfall rates and accumulation.

The most intense rainfall will pick up Friday overnight through Saturday morning, as upper level instability builds in from the south.

Baron - BC precip Friday overnight - Aug22
Baron - BC precip Friday overnight - Aug22

Through Saturday, rain continues across the Lower Mainland, while heavier showers lift northward through the Interior from the Okanagan and northeastward. Showers begin to ease Saturday evening along the South Coast, but continue into the Interior.

Between 30-50 mm of rain is forecast in the Vancouver area, with 50-60+ mm possible along the Fraser Valley. South Vancouver Island, including Victoria, could pick up about 20+ mm.

Baron - BC rain - Aug22
Baron - BC rain - Aug22

While these totals aren't anything overly excessive by West Coast standards, it will feel like quite a lot, especially in a summer that has seen a generally drier pattern and minimal rainfall. There is a risk for localized flooding in areas that see the heavier rain.

In addition to the rain, high temperatures will be a few degrees below seasonal, adding to the overall gloom of the weekend. A silver lining however, is that the hazy skies and wildfire smoke will start to improve and clear out as the rain pushes in.

Baron - BC precip Saturday evening - Aug22
Baron - BC precip Saturday evening - Aug22

Through the Rockies, freezing levels will be around 2500 metres, so there could be the chance for some light wet snow at alpine levels.

WATCH: First images of water breaching the Chilcotin landslide

Click here to view the video

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across B.C.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rain reloads to close out the week in B.C., bringing a flood risk

    British Columbia is heading into the weekend with the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain. This brings a risk of localized flooding, but there is a silver lining. The Weather Network's meteorologist, Nicole Karkic, has the details.

  • Stephenville Dymond airport sued for $2.4M over unpaid runway lighting bill

    The company that installed a new runway lighting system is suing Stephenville Dymond International Airport for $2.4 million plus interest and costs.Tristar Electric filed a statement of claim at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in late July — two months after the company slapped a lien on the airport property, claiming it hadn't been paid for all of its work there.In court filings, Tristar says it entered into an agreement with the Stephenville Airport Corporation in October 2022 "to perf

  • Vancouver Island's first grizzly cubs could have big impact

    The recent sighting of a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs on Vancouver Island could have major implications for the island's ecosystem, according to Nicholas Scapillati, executive director of the Grizzly Bear Foundation. (Aug. 21, 2024)

  • Former patient testifies doctor told her future husband would regret it if she got 'tubes tied'

    A woman who sought a surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy testified Wednesday that a Cape Breton gynecologist told her the choice should be up to her boyfriend or future husband and that "no doctor in Canada" would perform it on her.The former patient, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she was seeking to get her "tubes tied" in 2017 and was given a consultation with Dr. Manivasan Moodley, who is currently facing a multi-day professional misconduct hearing in Bedford, N.S.

  • Transfers - August 2024

    Check out the significant signings and departures in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, EFL and Women's Super League.

  • Man stabbed in West Prince, say P.E.I. RCMP

    A man was stabbed in western P.E.I. on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release, and a woman has been arrested.RCMP were called to a home in West Prince at about 11:30 a.m.Arriving at the home, police said they found a 22-year-old woman had stabbed a man who was known to her. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries.Police located the woman a short distance away from the home.She is scheduled to appear in court in Summerside on Thursday. The RCMP news release did not say what charges she f

  • Panama deports 29 Colombians on first US-funded flight

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama deported 29 Colombians on Tuesday on a flight that the government said was the first paid for by the United States under an agreement the two countries signed in July.

  • Trump’s ‘Comrade Kamala’ insult is a bit much, but price controls really are an awful idea

    Kamala Harris is trying to deflect from the pain of high inflation during the Biden-Harris administration. But her price control plan is a bad idea.

  • What to watch on the Democratic National Convention's second day in Chicago

    CHICAGO (AP) — Democrats say they will lay out the 2024 election as "a choice between two very different visions of America” on the Democratic National Convention 's second night.

  • At least eight migrants drown in river between Serbia and Bosnia

    At least eight migrants drowned and more were missing when their boat capsized early on Thursday while attempting to cross the Drina river from Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the chief of the Bosnian rescue team said. Vlada Rankic, the leader of the civil defence rescue team, told reporters a boat had overturned at around 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) during an illegal border crossing. "We don't have precise information, eight bodies have been retrieved until now," Rankic told reporters, speaking near the site of the accident close to the Bosnian town of Bratunac.

  • Cyclist in Corner Brook dead after being pinned under vehicle

    Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a cyclist's death in Corner Brook on Wednesday evening isn't considered a criminal matter. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)A cyclist is dead after being caught under a vehicle in what Corner Brook police are calling a "tragic event."First responders rushed to the intersection of Reid Street and Humber Park around 9 p.m. NT Wednesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said. In a statement, the RNC said that when officers arrived, paramedics attempted to resuscitate a cycli

  • Manitoba triple homicide: RCMP identify man who killed estranged partners' family

    Marlon Glover, 41, has been identified as the suspect in a triple homicide that claimed the lives of the father, mother and brother of his estranged partner in McCreary, MB on Aug. 16. Manitoba RCMP said Wednesday during an update that Glover’s body was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Staff Sgt. Richard Sherring said Glover’s estranged partner was able to escape unharmed after taking refuge in a wooded area as he tried to gain entry into her home. After failing to locate her, Glover drove to the other residence where the fatal shootings occurred.

  • Hurricane Gilma now a Category 2 and expected to intensify, forecasters say

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.

  • Scientists have more evidence to explain why billions of crabs vanished around Alaska

    Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.

  • Catalytic converter thefts are dropping across N.B. Here's why.

    Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been

  • Woman Jumps Fence at N.J. Zoo and Tries to Touch 500 Lb. Bengal Tiger, Police Searching for Her

    The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities

  • Grizzly bear cubs seen on Vancouver Island for first time could have big impact

    COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.

  • The theories on what caused Bayesian superyacht to sink so quickly

    Yahoo News UK rounds up the theories on what could have caused the Bayesian to sink off the coast of Sicily.

  • Alaska hunter mauled by brown bear, shot during attempt to stop attack

    An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.

  • Last elephant at South African zoo freed after 40 years

    Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.