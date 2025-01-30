Rising grocery prices increases food insecurity
On a rainy and chilly January morning in West Palm Beach cars lined up for food.
On a rainy and chilly January morning in West Palm Beach cars lined up for food.
When Quebec City resident Philippe Vézina noticed the cedar planking around his eight-year-old pool was starting to rot, he contacted the manufacturer.But Trévi, a Quebec pool company, merely offered a discount on replacement parts, and that wasn't enough as far as Vézina was concerned. He joined a Facebook group with about 60 members, all complaining about the same problem."We started chatting about it and quickly realized the scale of the problem with Trévi," he said.Little did he know, he was
DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co
The European Union's sanctions on vessels transporting Russian grain, along with Turkey's wheat import ban, impacted Russian grain exports at the end of 2024, the country's central bank said on Thursday. Russia currently holds about 20% of Ukrainian territory, with the four regions it officially calls "the new territories" accounting for about 5% of Russia's total grain harvest, estimated at 130 million metric tons in 2024. In its balance of payments report, the central bank noted the increasing pressure of Western sanctions on Russian exports, which fell by 2% in 2024.
With careful planning, $2.5 million can fund a comfortable retirement starting at age 60. But as with any major life transition, retirees must weigh a complex set of variables from taxes to healthcare to ensure their nest egg lasts decades. Though everyone’s situation differs, this level of savings can provide most the flexibility to retire […] The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 60? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
As China's DeepSeek - a relatively recent entrant in a crowded field of companies producing artificial intelligence (AI) models - threatens the dominance of the United States in the nascent but highly competitive sector, the province that nurtured the upstart company is taking steps to become a world-leading hub for frontier technologies of all types. The eastern province of Zhejiang, home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, is abuzz as a new breed of start-ups emerges there. Local officials have expre
Tensions are rising between Safeway and its Alberta workers as the company looks to claw back a wage increase after negotiations on a new collective agreement hit a standstill.United food and Commercial Workers Local 401, a union representing Safeway workers in the province, rejected the most recent collective agreement offer from Sobeys, which owns Safeway. First signed in 2020, the agreement is set for renewal this August.Of the more than 6,000 Safeway workers in Alberta, roughly half are cons
We recently compiled a list of the Goldman Sachs’ 35 AI Superstars. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against the other AI stocks. In September 2024, Peter Oppenheimer, the chief of global equity strategy and the head of macro research for Goldman Sachs in Europe, […]
Northern Ireland remains the most ‘cash heavy’ part of the UK while ATM use was lowest last year in the South West of England, network Link said.
Waiting makes sense if you are the higher-earning spouse — but if you're claiming spousal benefits, waiting may not be the right approach.
Canadian producers have responded to the U.S. president's increasingly harsh stance on trade by unveiling bigger production plans for 2025.
The Federal Trade Commission is sending refunds totaling nearly $2.4 million to customers of fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the White House said President Donald Trump’s plan to place tariffs on imports from major US crude supplier Canada and other countries will go into effect on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials NYC Subway’s Most Dangerous Stations Are on Lexington Ave. LineTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoNewsom Enlists Magic Johnson, Gugg
Cash basis accounting records when cash actually changes hands in a transaction, providing a real-time view of your financial position that reflects the actual cash flow of a business or individual. While straightforward and easy to understand, it doesn’t account for any pending transactions that may be important to future cash flow and forecasting. Whether […] The post What Is Cash Basis Accounting for Individuals and Businesses? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
We recently compiled a list of the Goldman Sachs’ 35 AI Superstars. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stands against the other AI stocks. In September 2024, Peter Oppenheimer, the chief of global equity strategy and the head of macro research for Goldman Sachs in Europe, opined […]
The housing market has cooled off since the pandemic drove demand for homes to levels far beyond what inventory could meet. While prices are still rising slowing in much of the country, they're...
As global markets continue to ride a wave of optimism fueled by hopes for softer tariffs and enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, major indices like the S&P 500 have reached record highs, while growth stocks have outperformed value shares. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends such as AI infrastructure development and resilient manufacturing activity.
Amidst a backdrop of rising optimism in the global markets, major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have reached new highs, buoyed by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and easing trade tensions. In this environment of growth stocks outperforming value shares for the first time this year, high-growth tech stocks present intriguing opportunities, particularly those with strong fundamentals and exposure to burgeoning sectors like AI.
The automaker estimates its struggling China business will cost $5 billion, but it isn't giving up on the country yet.
The federal government is crafting support programs as the country braces for potential U.S. tariffs of 25 per cent. Premier Susan Holt says those programs could include adjustments to employment insurance and credit programs for businesses.
Manufacturing sinks to pandemic levels