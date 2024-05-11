Rising heat on the Prairies builds up weekend thunderstorm risk

Thunderstorm season is well underway on the Prairies, with more chances popping up this weekend as temperatures take an upward turn.

A cold front draped across the Prairies will be bringing the risk for thunderstorms across Alberta and southern Manitoba, beginning Saturday afternoon.

As temperatures reach into the mid-20s Saturday, the instability builds ahead of the front. Once it sinks farther south, the risk of scattered thunderstorms comes to fruition across the foothills and southern Manitoba.

Storms are expected to stay below warning criteria, but any that do form could bring heavy downpours, small hail and strong winds. Plan ahead and be weather-aware this weekend.

Saturday thunderstorm threat increases as temperatures warm up

We’ll kick off the weekend with a low-pressure system near Hudson Bay dragging a cold front south across the Prairies through the day Saturday.

Warm temperatures building ahead of the front will send daytime highs into the middle to upper 20s throughout southern sections of all three provinces.

Prairies storm risk Saturday_May 11

Toasty readings will provide the instability needed to fuel a risk for scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Forecasters are monitoring two regions where storms are possible.

A cold front sliding into Alberta is a recipe for upsloping winds, which may provide enough of a kick needed to spark scattered thunderstorms in the region.

Summertime thunderstorms are notoriously tough to predict exactly where they’ll pop up.

Western Prairies precipitation timing Saturday afternoon, May 11

But communities along the QE2 from Calgary to Red Deer and west may have to dodge the occasional heavy shower or storm on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Farther east, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the cold front as it chugs into southern Manitoba. This covers just about everyone from Dauphin south, including the Winnipeg metro area. The threat pokes into northwestern Ontario, as well, with a storm or two possible around Kenora and Dryden.

Eastern Prairies precipitation timing Saturday afternoon, May 11

While Saturday’s storms should remain below severe limits, any stronger storms that bubble up could produce small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Sunday sees the threat of storms centred on Alberta

On Sunday, the opportunity for thunderstorms will be mainly confined to Alberta.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to blossom as a mid-level trough lifts across Alberta late Sunday and converging winds meet at the base of the foothills. Those factors will provided the lift needed to initiate storm activity, potentially reaching severe criteria in some areas.

Prairies Sunday afternoon temperatures and conditions_ May 11

Large hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the primary risk threats associated with storm activity.

Storms will be propelled in a southeastward direction by the prevailing upper-level winds, meaning the city of Calgary is prone to a thunderstorm on Sunday evening.

As well, we’ll see a risk for more rain building into parts of southern Manitoba through Sunday and Monday.

All of this additional rainfall is good news for the region’s long-running drought as we inch closer to the heart of wildfire season. The latest update of the drought monitor continues to show the vast majority of the Prairies mired in a moderate drought or worse as of April 30.

Prairies Drought Monitor April 30, 2024

This update doesn’t include the rain we saw during the first week of May, so there’s likely been some further improvement across southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.

Severe drought remains widespread throughout the northern Prairies, with some relief possibly in sight by the end of next week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Martha N., taken over Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

