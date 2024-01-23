Rising homeowners insurance rates: Proposed increase gets pushback

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates. Overall, Wednesday shouldn't bring any big surprises. The central bank is widely expected to continue holding its key interest rate steady at five per cent, the same as it has at its last three interest rate announcements. But as the economy continues to slow and forecasters anticipate a steady decline in