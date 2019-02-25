How Rising Star Lucy Boynton Got Ready for Her First Oscars

Lucy Boynton Diary gallery
Makeup artist Jo Baker's tools for the night included a selection of Chantecaille's ethereal shadows.
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More
In between sips of tea, Boynton’s face was prepped with a series of hydrating serums and the cult, editor-approved Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Masks, which Baker left on while dabbing a wash of rosy shadow on the actress’s lids.
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More
Boynton finished off her look with a pair of vintage diamond Cartier earrings. “Once she tried them on,” Baker said, “we all noticed how they moved and had a swing to them which felt pretty and playful.”
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More
“The rich purple dress with black velvet ribbons by Rodarte was a statement in itself,” explained Baker, “so I wanted to lighten up her makeup.” Using the day’s warm temperature as inspiration, the pro gave Boynton a seriously golden glow.
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More
“Lucy is a dream muse girl for me to work with,” Baker remarked of her bubbly personality and superstar confidence.
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More Story continues
Boynton takes one last snap before dashing into the car and onto the Oscars—belle of the ball indeed!
Photo: Courtesy of Jo Baker More
After kicking off awards season with a
standout bob, Lucy Boynton finished the two-month stretch of awards season just as strong as she began. That is, of course, due to the Bohemian Rhapsody star’s stellar glam squad, comprised of hairstylist Jenny Cho and makeup artist Jo Baker, who spent yesterday afternoon priming Boynton for her first-ever Academy Awards.
To match that violet off-the-shoulder
Rodarte gown, Baker worked with light makeup tones inspired by Grace Kelly. “Imagine Grace Kelly 2019 sauntering through the Rose de Mai fields in Grasse in the South of France at 4 p.m. in the afternoon,” Baker explained of her vision. Using Chantecaille’s Polar Ice Palette, the pro swirled soft taupes and cool mauves together to make Boynton’s green eyes pop. For the lip, the actress herself chose a sheer brownish hue.
In the hair department, Cho played with the platinum beauty’s signature cool-girl cut to create the effortless, Old Hollywood-inspired style. And with Boynton’s 70s-era London playlist on the background, the team got the It-Brit ready in no time.
