Risk of blowing snow and poor travel as system moves through the Prairies

Forecast Centre
As temperatures continue to fluctuate across the Prairies, the warmer Pacific air looks to win out by this weekend, and beyond.

An active storm track however, will send another clipper system through the region, with the risk for blowing snow and some difficult travel over the next couple of days.

Drivers are urged to brace for the changing conditions, and to adjust travel plans if things start to deteriorate. The squall-like snow and gusty winds could greatly reduce visibility at times.

Thursday through Friday:

A clipper system will move from north to south across the Prairies through Friday, bringing a widespread dusting of snow, and some local pockets near the 5 cm mark.

The system's cold front will also briefly send temperature back to below freezing on Friday.

Baron - Prairies wind Thursday evening - Jan23
Baron - Prairies wind Thursday evening - Jan23

As the system swings through, it will kick up squall-like snow and gusty winds.

A burst of snow will impact areas from west Calgary, Alta. to Swift Current, Sask. Thursday, with winds gusting between 30-50 km/h. By Friday, snow flurries will reach Winnipeg, Man., as well.

Baron - Friday afternoon Prairie snow and winds - Jan23
Baron - Friday afternoon Prairie snow and winds - Jan23

The squall-like snow activity will persist in southwestern Alberta and Saskatchewan through the day on Friday, along with gustier winds of 50-70+ km/h.

Blowing snow conditions are likely, especially across Highway 1 and the Yellowhead Highway, when winds are strongest in Saskatchewan during the day on Friday.

Baron - Prairies snow forecast - Jan23
Baron - Prairies snow forecast - Jan23

Temperatures will gradually warm up to end the weekend, and the very mild Pacific air will dominate through the rest of January, as well.

More frigid weather is expected to arrive as we approach February 1, and colder than normal temperatures are forecast to return for much of February. No major storms are currently in sight, but this parade of clipper systems will also continue through most of next week.

