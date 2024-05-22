Risk of Fort McPherson flood 'minimal,' says SAO

Fort McPherson's senior administrator says the risk of a second consecutive year of flooding is passing.

The Beaufort Delta hamlet sits on the Peel River, which is one of the few rivers in the Northwest Territories with a higher-than-average water level this spring and above-average winter snowpack.

That caused the GNWT to issue a warning of potential flooding given the possibility of an ice jam as the Peel's winter ice breaks up. Those ice jams can act like dams across the river and, if they endure, send water cascading over the banks.

While an ice jam has formed downstream of Fort McPherson, SAO Terry Testart said it was sufficiently far from the community that no adverse effects were expected.

"The water levels on the Peel River are going down in the last few days. The risk of flooding is minimal," said Testart on Wednesday.

"It sounds like the ice dam is about 25 km away from Fort McPherson and there's open water where the ferry runs."

"It's nothing like it was last year," said Dennis Wright, husband of Teetł’it Zheh Chief Liz Wright, reached by phone on Wednesday.

Flooding in Fort McPherson on May 17, 2023. Photo: Dean Charlie

In 2023, Fort McPherson declared a state of emergency as water from the Peel poured into low-lying areas.

This time around, Wright said residents are making for their boats as the ice gives way to open-water season.

"People have been out already and I got my boat out from behind the house, making sure it's ready to go. I'm heading out maybe today or tomorrow," he said.

"As soon as it's relatively safe to get on the water, everybody wants to go out hunting geese and ducks, go check their cabin. I'm anxious to get out myself."

Later on Wednesday afternoon, after this report was first published, the NWT government said the Peel River ice jam had "pushed through to the Mackenzie Delta."

"Water levels have dropped in response to this release of this ice jam," the GNWT stated. "The flood risk for Fort McPherson has passed for 2024."

Simona Rosenfield contributed reporting.

Ollie Williams and Simona Rosenfield, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio