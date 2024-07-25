We’re all at risk, says teacher banned for ‘misgendering’ pupil

Joshua Sutcliffe says he has been a 'marked man' since he 'dared to express' his Christian beliefs in school - Rii Schroer

A teacher who was struck off after he “misgendered” a pupil and told students homosexuality was a sin has warned that “every teacher is at risk” if they share their beliefs in the classroom.

Joshua Sutcliffe, a Christian former maths teacher, lost a High Court appeal on Thursday against a decision to ban him from the profession.

He was barred from teaching in 2023 after the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) found he breached safeguarding duties by refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns and telling pupils being gay was wrong.

It is thought to be the first case of its kind to reach appeal stage and be dismissed by the High Court.

‘I stand by my Christian convictions’

Mr Sutcliffe said the judge’s latest ruling would place other teachers at risk.

“I still stand by my Christian convictions that it is harmful and detrimental to affirm gender-confused children,” he said in a statement following the High Court decision.

He said he had been a “marked man” since he “dared to express [his] Christian beliefs in a school” and appeared in the media.

“The TRA wanted me to capitulate and say that I was wrong. I have been severely punished for refusing to do so. Despite this setback, I will continue to fight for justice and to get my career back,” he said.

“In 2017, there was no training and no guidance on these issues for teachers. I was a young teacher building my career in the profession at a time when schools were taking guidance from Stonewall, not the Government or any experts on these issues.

“With this ruling, every teacher is at risk if they share their beliefs and views in the classroom.”

Mr Sutcliffe had sought to challenge a prohibition order handed down by the teaching regulator in May 2023.

It found him guilty of “unacceptable professional conduct” while working at The Cherwell School in Oxford between 2015 and 2018.

The Cherwell School, Oxford, where Joshua Sutcliffe failed to use a pupil's preferred pronouns several times, which got him into trouble - Jeremy Moeran/Alamy

A misconduct panel concluded that he failed to use a pupil’s preferred pronouns on several occasions, including while referring to the student in class, in an email to school staff, and during an appearance on ITV’s breakfast programme This Morning.

Mr Sutcliffe also failed to safeguard pupils’ wellbeing when he said that God had stopped a person from being gay because it was wrong, the TRA found.

The maths teacher was also accused of expressing his view to students that equal marriage was wrong.

The teaching watchdog found the allegation “proven” following a professional conduct panel.

In submissions to the High Court, Mr Sutcliffe’s lawyers argued that the teaching ban was an “unjustified interference” with his rights to freedom of speech and religion.

They also argued the decision to bar him from the profession was “unsafe” and included “perverse” findings, adding that Mr Sutcliffe had a right “not to believe gender identity belief”.

But in a written ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Pepperall dismissed his attempt to overturn the ban, concluding that Mr Sutcliffe “fails to understand or accept the harm that he caused vulnerable children in his class”.

The judge said there was “no merit” in Mr Sutcliffe’s arguments that the teaching ban interfered with his right to express his religious beliefs.

“This case is not about a teacher who accidentally failed to follow a school’s policy of referring to a transgender pupil by the child’s chosen pronouns or even about a teacher who reconciled his religious convictions with such policy by choosing to avoid pronouns altogether and referring to the child by name,” said Justice Pepperall.

“Rather, it is about a teacher who deliberately used female pronouns to refer to a transgender male pupil both in the classroom and then on national television in such a way that he would be ‘outed’ without any apparent regard for a vulnerable child who was thereby caused significant distress.”

Justice Pepperall also condemned Mr Sutcliffe for his comments to students implying homosexuality was a sin that could be cured through God.

‘No regard for gay children in his class’

The judge said they were made “without any apparent regard for the gay and lesbian children in his class and who made them feel that their teacher regarded them as worthless”.

Mr Sutcliffe is also alleged to have shown pupils inappropriate videos while working as a maths teacher at St Aloysius College in Islington, north London, from 2018-19.

The TRA found that it was “more likely than not” that Mr Sutcliffe showed students a video about masculinity which said women were only attracted to “real men,” rather than “a passive man who looks to her to be his provider, protector and leader”.