Risk of strong winds, heavy downpours as thunderstorms take aim at Ontario

Forecast Centre
·2 min read

Despite starting the day on a warm and calm note, a widespread thunderstorm threat spans much of Ontario Wednesday, with the risk for heavy downpours and powerful winds. That's after severe thunderstorms sparked tornado warnings in the northwest on Tuesday.

Wednesday's passing cold front will be the trigger needed for thunderstorms to develop, especially after days of high heat and humidity. Some areas in different parts of the province will be of particular focus for severe storm potential, including sections of the southwest and northeast.

SUMMER 2024: Get an in-depth look at the Summer Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

Be sure to stay up-to-date on all of the weather alerts in your area, especially with the growing thunderstorm chances as we inch even closer to the official start of summer this month.

Wednesday: Severe thunderstorm threat builds, risk of hail, winds, and rain

The thunderstorm risk stretches across northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, with areas in the southwest more likely to see the chance for storms to bubble up during the late afternoon and evening.

Baron - Wednesday 5 pm precip Ontario
Baron - Wednesday 5 pm precip Ontario

Across central Ontario, and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the risk for storms will develop by the late evening and overnight hours.

Large hail, possibly up to toonie-sized, is expected through the areas in the north with the severe risk.

Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Wednesday - June 5
Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Wednesday - June 5

Locally strong winds are expected in thunderstorms, with 70-90 km/h gusts in the south, and between 80-100 km/h in the north. Heavy downpours are expected, as well, as the storms move through a humid environment. Between 30-50 mm of rain is forecast, which could result in some localized flooding.

There's high confidence for thunderstorm activity to develop across extreme southwestern Ontario late afternoon, continuing eastward into the evening and overnight.

Baron - Ontario precip 12 am
Baron - Ontario precip 12 am

It'll be important to remain weather-aware throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday: Extended stretch of cooler, unsettled weather

The low-pressure system that settles over Ontario will continue to bring the chance for showers from Thursday to Saturday. It will also bring the risk of non-severe thunderstorms.

Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Thursday
Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Thursday

Unsettled conditions are likely to continue into the start of the weekend for most of Ontario, with lingering showers through Sunday, as well.

Temperatures will likely be below seasonal by about 5°C across southern Ontario on Saturday, with cooler troughing overhead. The province's hot spot will likely be near James Bay as daytime highs soar into the low- to mid-20s.

Conditions will remain cooler for the second half of next week, lasting into Father's Day weekend. A warmer pattern will return during late June.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Oklahoma

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Oklahoma

  • Windsor-Essex under severe thunderstorm warning

    Windsor and Essex County are in for a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada warns. Environment Canada says the thunderstorm tracking for the area can produce heavy rains and hail up to the size of a nickel. Wind gusts of uo to 90 kilometres per hour are also possible, the weather agency warns. People are warned to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Downpours can also cause flash floods, water pooling on roads and wind gusts can toss loose objects or d

  • Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region with heavy downpours possible

    Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region, saying conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.The watch includes Kitchener, Arthur, Cambridge, Mount Forest and North Wellington County.The federal weather agency said wind gusts up to 100 km/h, heavy downpours and nickel-size hail are likely this afternoon or early this evening."Scattered thunderstorms

  • Heightened flood threat with days of heavy rain across Quebec

    Prolonged unsettled pattern could see parts of Quebec on the receiving end of 100 mm of rain this week

  • Storms to dump heavy rain and hail across Ontario Wednesday

    Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.

  • Iowa weather: A windy and sunny day after yesterday’s rain

    Iowa weather: A windy and sunny day after yesterday’s rain

  • FORECAST: 80s and Sunny

    Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows a break from the rain today as temperatures top out in the 80s. Wet weather returns late Thursday.

  • Severe weather threat slices through 16 states along 1,300-mile path from Gulf Coast to Minnesota on Tuesday

    Tens of millions of people along a 1,300-mile stretch of the country from the Gulf Coast to the U.S.-Canada border in Minnesota will be at risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with the main threats being large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding.

  • Tracking our next round of possible severe threats Wednesday

    Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks strong and severe storms that rolled through earlier Tuesday evening, then times the next round of storms to come through on Wednesday while looking at even more storm potential along a weak front that will move through to end the week.

  • Severe storms threaten parts of Ontario

    Storms will feed on lingering humidity in northern and southern Ontario Wednesday, followed by seasonal air

  • Multi-day rain brings localized flooding risk

    First, the cold front will bring thunderstorms and heavy rain, but the upper low keeps the region under the threat of showers in a high-moisture environment. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.

  • Liberal MP 'surprised' social conservative felt 'ambushed' by questions on abortion

    OTTAWA — The Liberal MP who invited a Tory backbencher onto his podcast says he's surprised the Conservative described feeling "ambushed" by queries about his long-standing and well-known opposition to abortion.

  • B.C. crews hopeful of resuming search for 3 missing climbers

    Rescue crews are awaiting a break in the weather Wednesday to resume their search for three climbers who have been missing for five days in Garibaldi Park near Squamish, B.C.The experienced mountaineers were expected to return from a climbing trip in the Mount Garibaldi area on May 31, according to B.C. RCMP. The search for the group has been hampered due to poor weather and avalanche risk but officials say weather models are showing a clearing trend later Wednesday in the area, which is around

  • Golf carts are disappearing from Ontario golf courses. Course owners think it's the work of professionals

    The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w

  • Meet Rod Stewart's rarely-seen dancer daughter Renee

    Rod Stewart and his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter, are parents to Renee and Liam Stewart. Meet Rod's 32-year-old daughter

  • 37 Birthday Cake Recipes to Make All Your Wishes Come True

    For&nbsp;classic birthday cake flavor that doesn’t require heading to the grocery store for boxed&nbsp;cake mix, consider this from-scratch&nbsp;yellow cake recipe. This is one of those never-fail birthday cake recipes that proves that there’s no better gift than homemade cake. See recipe. When this&nbsp;chocolate birthday cake first made the rounds in the&nbsp;Gourmet offices, it’s said the staff swooned.

  • Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.

  • Colorado GOP calls for burning of Pride flags

    Colorado’s Republican Party this week called for LGBTQ Pride flags to be burned, describing LGBTQ Americans as “godless groomers” in a fundraising email and multiple social media posts railing against Pride month. “Burn all the #pride flags this June,” the state GOP wrote Monday on X. Earlier on Monday, an email sent by the party…

  • Anglers ‘snatch’ mysterious sea creature from jaws of sharks

    The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.

  • 'Morning Joe' Slams WSJ 'Trump Hit Piece On Joe Biden' With Savage Sarcasm

    The MSNBC hosts didn't mince words in their takedown of the Journal's "biased" article about the president's capabilities.