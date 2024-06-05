Risk of strong winds, heavy downpours as thunderstorms take aim at Ontario

Despite starting the day on a warm and calm note, a widespread thunderstorm threat spans much of Ontario Wednesday, with the risk for heavy downpours and powerful winds. That's after severe thunderstorms sparked tornado warnings in the northwest on Tuesday.

Wednesday's passing cold front will be the trigger needed for thunderstorms to develop, especially after days of high heat and humidity. Some areas in different parts of the province will be of particular focus for severe storm potential, including sections of the southwest and northeast.

SUMMER 2024: Get an in-depth look at the Summer Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

Be sure to stay up-to-date on all of the weather alerts in your area, especially with the growing thunderstorm chances as we inch even closer to the official start of summer this month.

Wednesday: Severe thunderstorm threat builds, risk of hail, winds, and rain

The thunderstorm risk stretches across northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, with areas in the southwest more likely to see the chance for storms to bubble up during the late afternoon and evening.

Baron - Wednesday 5 pm precip Ontario

Across central Ontario, and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the risk for storms will develop by the late evening and overnight hours.

Large hail, possibly up to toonie-sized, is expected through the areas in the north with the severe risk.

Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Wednesday - June 5

Locally strong winds are expected in thunderstorms, with 70-90 km/h gusts in the south, and between 80-100 km/h in the north. Heavy downpours are expected, as well, as the storms move through a humid environment. Between 30-50 mm of rain is forecast, which could result in some localized flooding.

There's high confidence for thunderstorm activity to develop across extreme southwestern Ontario late afternoon, continuing eastward into the evening and overnight.

Baron - Ontario precip 12 am

It'll be important to remain weather-aware throughout the day on Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday: Extended stretch of cooler, unsettled weather

The low-pressure system that settles over Ontario will continue to bring the chance for showers from Thursday to Saturday. It will also bring the risk of non-severe thunderstorms.

Baron - Ontario thunderstorm risk Thursday

Unsettled conditions are likely to continue into the start of the weekend for most of Ontario, with lingering showers through Sunday, as well.

Temperatures will likely be below seasonal by about 5°C across southern Ontario on Saturday, with cooler troughing overhead. The province's hot spot will likely be near James Bay as daytime highs soar into the low- to mid-20s.

Conditions will remain cooler for the second half of next week, lasting into Father's Day weekend. A warmer pattern will return during late June.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.