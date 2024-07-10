Rita Ora Reflects on Hanging Out with Katy Perry at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Pop Girls Come Together'

"When there's multiple people together, it almost amplifies the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are," Ora joked of the star-studded crowd at Swift's gig

Rita Ora/Instagram; DAVID GRAY / AFP Rita Ora and Katy Perry; Taylor Swift

Rita Ora is reminiscing about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Katy Perry.

During an appearance on July 9's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Anywhere" singer, 33, was asked about attending Swift's first Sydney, Australia show on Feb. 23, 2024 alongside stars including her friend Perry, 39.

"That's my buddy," Ora said of the "Roar" hitmaker, adding: "The pop girls have really come together on that one."

Explaining how her attending the Eras Tour with Perry came about, Ora recalled, "We were in Australia and we were both doing separate jobs, and obviously everyone in the world has seen the Eras Tour."

"So I went and I really wanted to just hang out," the musician — who went to the gig with her husband, Taika Waititi — told host Jimmy Fallon.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Rita Ora on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

She then joked when questioned whether they had the attention on them at the show, "It was so crazy because I guess when there's multiple people together, it almost amplifies the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are."

"It was really cool because it was the first time I've seen her in ages and she's putting out music, and you know, everyone's just doing their thing," Ora went on to say of Perry.

James Gourley/Shutterstock Rita Ora and Katy Perry at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia

Both Ora and Perry shared some snaps from the outing on Instagram, with Ora posing alongside Swift, 34, and Waititi, 48, in one photo.

Among the carousel of images, Ora also posted a couple of pictures alongside Perry, while a further shot showed her posing with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Ora showed off multiple friendship bracelets in another selfie, as well as sharing a photo from the show and a video of Swift performing "Bad Blood."

"It’s fair to say Sydney 🇦🇺 always delivers - Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart 🥹 to many queens to count!" Ora captioned the post.

Perry also posed with Swift for a selfie on her own Instagram profile, as well as posting a clip of her and Ora singing along to "You Belong With Me," as well as other special moments from the gig.

"got to see an old friend shine tonight♥️✨," Perry captioned the post, which also featured a video of her mouthing the lyrics to "Bad Blood" and pulling a shocked face.

Perry and Swift have now buried the hatchet and put their differences aside after a years-long complicated relationship that seemingly inspired “Bad Blood" and Perry's track “Swish Swish.”

In an interview on the Howard Stern Show in 2020, Perry said the duo publicly buried the hatchet as they wanted to set "an example" for their younger fans. “Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time,” she said, adding: "What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls."

