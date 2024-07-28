Rita Ora spends night in hospital, cancels live performance: 'I must rest'

Rita Ora has canceled a live performance for health reasons after a hospital stay.

The singer and actress, 33, shared Saturday in her Instagram Stories that she would no longer be able to perform that evening at Campus Fesztivál, a music festival in Hungary.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight," Ora wrote. "Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders."

She added, "I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."

It was not immediately clear why Ora went to the hospital. USA TODAY has reached out to her representatives for more information.

In an Instagram post, the Campus Fesztivál reshared Ora's statement and wished her a "speedy recovery."

The "Masked Singer" panelist, who released her third studio album "You & I" last year, is coming off a festival performance in Lithuania on Thursday and shared photos from the show on Instagram. "Lithuania you blew my mind!!" she wrote. "50k people, in the pouring rain, I appreciate every single one of you and you brought the ENERGY."

Ora has been married to "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi since 2022. "She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," the director told Vogue last year. The two started dating in 2021 after meeting in 2018, and they got married in a small ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

"I felt really peaceful actually," Ora told Vogue. "It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."

On "The Tonight Show," the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress said that she and Waititi had "no plan" for their wedding. "I got married off the cuff," she said, adding that they celebrated with a party that featured an Elvis impersonator.

Ora recently starred as the Queen of Hearts in the Disney film "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

