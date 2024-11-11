Rita Ora Tearfully Honors Liam Payne at the MTV Europe Music Awards: ‘One of the Kindest People’

Payne and Ora collaborated on a 2018 song titled 'For You'

Rita Ora is honoring Liam Payne weeks after his death.

As Ora, 33, was hosting the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10, she took a brief moment to reflect on Payne's life as well as the time she spent with him.



"I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us," said Ora, who served as the awards show's host for the third time. "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight."

Ora — who worked with Payne on their 2018 track "For You" — said that the One Direction star was "one of the kindest people" she knew, and noted that she and MTV producers had discussed "so many ways that we were talking about honoring him."

"I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough," she continued. "He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."

The ceremony then showed an in memoriam-style clip of Payne that read: "MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993–2024," alongside black-and-white photos and videos of the late musician and a snippet of the One Direction track "Night Changes."

Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling multiple stories from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was 31.

A press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 later revealed that Payne's toxicology results showed alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Ora previously honored Payne just hours after news of his death broke while she performed at a concert in Osaka, Japan. During an emotional moment onstage, she sang "For You" — which appeared on the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Freed — and began to cry.

"I can’t even sing this right now," she told the audience at one point, as a photo of Payne flashed on the screen behind her. "Can you sing this for me?"

One day later, Ora shared a heartfelt Instagram post about their time together.

"I’m devastated," she wrote at the time, alongside photos of herself and Payne in the studio and promoting their collaboration. "He had the kindest soul, I will never forget."

"I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart," she continued. "Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P."

