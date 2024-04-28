Rival airlines Emirates and Etihad are both flying their luxe Airbus A380s to the US. See how the superjumbos compare.

Etihad Airways and Emirates both fly luxe Airbus A380 superjumbos between New York and the UAE.

Etihad's plane sports the world's only three-room suite, while Emirates offers premium economy.

Both of the UAE airlines offer unique luxuries like an onboard bar and lounge — and even a shower.

Etihad Airways' beloved Airbus A380 has returned to the US after four years. It landed at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport just after 10 a.m. on Monday after a more than 14-hour trek from Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-based carrier previously flew two Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the route but replaced one with the superjumbo to boost capacity amid strong demand.

This wasn't always the plan, though.

Etihad considered retiring the jet after the pandemic but eventually found that select routes could be profitable — particularly thanks to the cash cow products lining its upper deck.

Etihad's luxurious A380 will rival UAE carrier Emirates, the world's biggest operator of the behemoth double-decker. The carrier flies its A380 fleet between New York-JFK and Dubai.

Emirates has similar high-dollar amenities to Etihad's, like a shower and bar, but its retrofitted planes offer more options to those sitting on the lower level.

Here's how the cabin products on Etihad's A380 compare to those on Emirates' refurbished superjumbos.

UAE carriers Etihad and Emirates are among the few operators still flying the mammoth A380 to New York-JFK post-pandemic.

An Etihad Airways A380 flying over New York City in a rendering. Etihad Airways

Singapore Airlines previously flew the superjumbo between New York and Singapore via Frankfurt, Germany, but pulled it last May to fly on higher-demand routes in the South Pacific.

Etihad, Emirates, Lufthansa, and Korean Air are the only A380 operators scheduled at the airport this year, according to data from Cirium.

The award-winning airlines are renowned for their luxe cabins that come with specific perks not seen on most Western competitors.

An Emirates A380 decked out in its livery. Emirates

Emirates and Etihad regularly win awards for their customer service and onboard products from ranking companies like Skytrax and the Airline Passenger Experience Association, or APEX.

Notably, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion to keep its A380 fleet flying, including cabin upgrades that make will eventually see all 67 A380 jets be retrofit with four-class planes, compared to Etihad's three designated cabins.

The regular economy cabins that sit on the lower level of both A380s come with the typical seatback televisions, tray tables, and power ports.

Emirates economy cabin (top) vs. Etihad economy cabin (bottom). Thomas Pallini, Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Emirates tray table is designed with a wood-like finish.

Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch seatback television on Emirates is larger than the 11-inch one on Etihad.

Although designed slightly differently, the pair's economy seat headrests all have a place to rest your head.

Etihad's A380 economy cabin right before its inaugural flight in 2014. Specific "Economy Space" seats have since been designated. First Class Photography/Shutterstock

Etihad's unique fixed-wing headrest creates privacy for economy passengers and provides a large padded wing to sleep.

The more common wings on either side of the headrest on Emirates are more adjustable.

However, Etihad's coach seat stands out thanks to the handheld remote complementing the touchscreen TV. It also has a built-in cupholder.

Etihad's economy cabin includes a relatively large TV. M101Studio/Shutterstock

Unlike Emirates' refurbished planes, Etihad has a remote control and a designated cup holder attached to the seatback — similar to Singapore Airlines.

The coach remote, which is on Emirates' old A380 economy design, is also seen on five-star competitors like Korean Air and Japan's All Nippon Airways.

Emirates, on the other hand, gains an edge in terms of legroom with 32 inches of seat pitch.

The legroom in Emirates' economy offers one inch more than Etihad. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Etihad, by comparison, offers 31 inches. That little bit of space can sometimes make a big difference for taller travelers.

While Etihad's economy cabin comprises a staggering 415 seats across the entire lower level, Emirates only has 338 coach seats in total.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 boasts a unique ghaf tree design throughout the cabin. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Some of Emirates' three-class A380s are still in need of refurbishment and have 427 economy seats spanning the entire lower level.

That's because, in 2021, Emirates announced a refurbishment project that would add a new cabin to its A380 fleet — premium economy.

The new premium economy cabin on Emirates debuted in 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While most of the world's airlines turned their backs on the A380 during the pandemic, Emirates solidified its loyalty to the superjumbo with investments that are expected to push its operation into at least the 2030s.

Premium economy is an option between coach and business and comes at a sometimes much higher airfare than regular coach.

Premium economy is configured in a 2×4×2 layout. Thomas Pallini/Insider

According to Emirates' website, a late-July roundtrip flight between New York and Dubai in premium economy costs about $1,000 more than regular economy.

The hefty upgrade includes added perks like more space, better food, a bigger seat, a deeper recline, and a legrest.

Customers have access to more storage and table top space, as well as more legroom. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Customers will find the 56 premium economy seats located at the front of the lower level, each offering 40 inches of pitch and 19.5 inches of width — eight more inches of legroom than in coach.

The 13.3-inch TV is the same size as the one in regular coach.

Etihad's A380 does not have a premium economy cabin. Its "Economy Space" seat that offers more legroom is as close as it gets.

The extra legroom bulkhead seats on Etihad's A380 can come with a baby bassinet (pictured in 2015 before Economy Space was designated in 2018). M101Studio/Shutterstock

Etihad introduced the "Economy Space" seat on its A380s in 2018 to offer more legroom. It complements the other add-on coach options like "neighbor," where the adjacent seat is free, or the family-friendly bulkhead rows.

Former Etihad CEO Tony Douglas has said the airline has continued not to add premium economy to keep costs and choice simple.

Etihad, however, does have a designated prayer room on its A380s.

The designated prayer room on Etihad. Etihad Airways

The designated prayer room is on Saudia aircraft, too.

Emirates does not have designated spots for praying on its planes but said it can accommodate those onboard who want to pray during the flight, according to Simple Flying.

The second level of Etihad and Emirates' A380 superjumbos is the cash cow of the operation.

The staircase on Emirates' A380. Pete Syme/Business Insider

Emirates and Etihad have fit the upper deck of their A380s with business and first-class cabins, accessible by stairs — similar to other carriers like Singapore Airlines.

These high-dollar seats keep the expensive quad-engine A380 profitable.

Both business class cabins are similar, with the usual plush, lie-flat seat.

Emirates business class (top) vs Etihad business class (bottom). Thomas Pallini, David Slotnick/Business Insider

Emirates sports 76 lie-flat business class seats on its A380, while Etihad has 70 "Business Studios," per SeatGuru. Both are in a 1×2×1 layout, giving all passengers direct aisle access.

Storage, linens, lighting, power ports, tray tables, giant TVs, and multi-course meals are all perks for the two UAE carriers' business-class cabins.

The center seats are separated by a privacy divider. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates and Etihad are considered two of the world's best airlines for premium cabins, according to aviation-ranking website Skytrax.

Neither product has a sliding door, though.

The business class seat on Etihad's A380. David Slotnick/Business Insider

Despite their high-class status, neither jet's products have a sliding door, a common addition as airlines upgrade their business cabins.

Competitors like Air India, Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Japan's All Nippon Airways fly business-class products on twin-engine widebodies with full doors installed.

A wing or partition has been installed on the seats to enhance privacy instead of a door.

The middle divider is available on Etihad's center section seats. David Slotnick/Business Insider

The middle section seats have a privacy divider to separate the two center passengers.

Customers will notice Etihad's A380 has some backward-facing business-class seats.

The forward and backward-facing business-class seats in Etihad's A380. Hollis Johnson

Backward-facing seats aren't uncommon and are also seen on carriers like ANA and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Emirates' business class gains an edge over Etihad thanks to its included personal mini-bar.

The mini-bar on Emirates' business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates' business class also has a large tablet to control the seat. Etihad's, by comparison, has just the smaller but still nice handheld touchscreen remote.

Still, both UAE carriers offer a proper onboard bar and lounge to socialize or work at cruising altitude.

Emirates bar and lounge (top) vs Etihad bar and lounge (bottom). Thomas Pallini, Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The bar on Emirates is behind business class and can be visited by passengers on the upper deck. The same goes for Etihad, but its bar is between the business and first-class cabins.

Other airlines like Korean Air, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic Airways have similar offerings on various aircraft.

The UAE airlines' most expensive A380 cabins are first class, mostly flown by ultrawealthy travelers and those savvy enough with points.

The "do not disturb" sign on Emirates' first class. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Etihad's A380 has nine first-class apartments, while Emirates' has 14 first-class suites — and both cost thousands of dollars roundtrip.

A mid-June roundtrip A380 flight between New York-JFK and each airline's respective hub in the UAE costs about $22,000 on Emirates and about $11,000 on Etihad. A mid-October flight cost the same.

Emirates' first class builds onto its business class with a more plush seat and more exclusivity in the front of the plane.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

First class on both planes is in the front of the top deck, while business sits behind.

However, Emirates' most elite travelers get added perks like a privacy door, a vanity, and a bigger mini bar that stores into the side table.

Emirates' first class seat. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The mini bar pops out at the touch of a button while the vanity sits below the television.

The suite also has a tablet and buttons to control things like the television, seat, and lighting, and has a "do not disturb" sign.

Plus, first-class travelers get access to Emirates' luxe "shower spa" — a rarity on commercial airliners.

The shower in Emirates' A380 first class cabin. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The large lavatories have a vanity, toiletries, a walk-in shower, wood laminate toilets, and decorative walls to make you feel like you're flying on a private jet.

And Etihad's first-class cabin offers one, too.

The shower for travelers in Etihad's first class apartments. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Airline showers are rare because the extra water carried adds costly weight, and carriers don't want to pay for it.

But Etihad offers something that Emirates' first-class doesn't — a separate bed and chair.

Apartment 5C on Etihad's A380. M101Studio/Shutterstock

The staggered layout of Etihad's apartments allows an armchair and a twin bed to be installed in the cabin.

Singapore has a similar first class setup on its A380.

The fully enclosed mini hotel room stretches 39 square feet.

The Etihad apartments have a full privacy door. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

While not quite as big as some of NYC's infamously tiny apartments, the first-class apartments in Etihad's A380 are some of the biggest airline cabins flying.

Moreover, some apartments can be combined for two people to share.

Two of Etihad's A380 apartments combined. M101Studio/Shutterstock

The partition drops down, connecting the heads of the beds and making one giant room for people traveling together.

The television can swivel to be viewed from either the seat or the bed.

Emirates' cabins stop at first class, but Etihad offers something beyond that in the form of a three-room suite called "The Residence."

The Residence is Etihad's crown jewel. Etihad

The one-of-a-kind aircraft cabin is exclusive to Etihad's fleet of A380s and is only available via an add-on upgrade from first class.

A one-way ticket in The Residence was more than $20,000 pre-pandemic.

The flying penthouse includes a separate living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower.

The Residence bathroom with a shower. Etihad Airways via Getty Images

A butler who used to serve the suite is no longer part of the offering post-pandemic, Etihad confirmed to Business Insider in December when the A380's return to NYC was first announced.

One or two people traveling together can enjoy The Residence thanks to the double bed.

The Residence bedroom has a double bed. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The wide living room couch is also designed for two people. Having two rooms means one person can sleep while the other watches television or eats, for example.

Overall, Emirates and Etihad offer luxe long-haul products as each tries to one-up the competition.

An Emirates Airbus A380 sits at a gate. ZGPhotography/Shutterstock

For example, Etihad offers the cream-of-the-crop of long-haul flying in its luxe The Residence, while Emirates' premium economy offers more choices to passengers.

With good fortune, both will continue flying the fan-favorite A380 to NYC for years to come.

Etihad A380 pilots after landing in New York on Monday. Etihad Airways

Although Etihad was back and forth on its A380 fate, the double-decker is safe in the fleet for now. And it's unlikely Emirates' loyalty to the superjumbo will waver anytime soon.

