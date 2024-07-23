Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah sign ‘Beijing declaration’ of unity after China talks

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) poses for a group picture with members of the Palestinian factions during the signing of the ‘Beijing declaration’ at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing (AFP via Getty Images)

Rival Palestinian factions, Hamas and Fatah, have signed a declaration to end their longstanding rift to fight for “Palestinian unity” following a deal brokered by Beijing, Chinese state media said.

The deal came after reconciliation talks in Beijing where 14 Palestinian political factions met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

The two groups signed the Beijing Declaration on “ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity”, said state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

Mr Wang said the unity deal was “dedicated to the great reconciliation and unity of all 14 factions”.

“The core outcome is that the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) is the sole legitimate representative of all Palestinian people,” Mr Wang said.

He added that “an agreement has been reached on post Gaza war governance and the establishment of a provisional national reconciliation government”.

