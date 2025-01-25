Rival protesters rally in Seoul after Yoon detention rejected

STORY: :: Supporters and critics of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol rally in Seoul

:: after a court declined to extend Yoon's detention

:: January 25, 2025

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: Jeong Jae-Rin, Anti-Yoon protester

"As a university student and citizen of this country, I wanted to make Yoon Suk Yeol, who committed various illegal activities and insurrection, get impeached. So I came here to be with the people until the end."

:: Nam Eun-Kyung, Pro-Yoon protester

"I hope that the president will be released from the detention center quickly and realize liberal democracy."

Yoon, impeached and suspended from power on Dec. 14, has been incarcerated since last week while investigators probe his attempt to impose martial law - a move that shocked the nation even though it was overturned within hours by parliament.

Jung Hyun-woo, a 38-year-old supporter of Yoon, expressed frustration with the prosecutors' request to extend the detention again. On the other side of Gwanghwamun, anti-Yoon protesters, including many university students, held rallies accompanied by K-pop songs and rap music, waving university and union flags.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has said Yoon's detention is due to end around Jan. 28, and they expect prosecutors to ask the court to extend it for another 10 days before they formally charge the president.

But the Seoul Central District Court rejected the request by the prosecutors' office, saying there were "no substantial reasons" why the prosecutors would continue the investigation after securing evidence from the CIO, news agency Yonhap said.