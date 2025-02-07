Rival School Mariachi Groups Join Forces for Impromptu Performance at Burger Joint

Patrons and staff at a fast-food restaurant in Refugio, Texas, were treated to an impromptu performance from two rival school mariachi groups when they both stopped there to eat after taking part in a regional competition.

This footage was captured by music teacher Erin Ruth Lara, who said that after participating in a University Interscholastic League competition, students in the Klein Collins High School mariachi group stopped off at a Whataburger, where they unexpectedly ran into their counterparts from Sam Houston High School.

“The meeting up of both mariachis was unplanned, and when we told the students to go grab their instruments, the rest became history,” Lara told Storyful.

This footage shows the bands performing the mariachi standard El Son de la Negra at a Whataburger. Credit: Erin Ruth Lara via Storyful

