River access sites in Omaha area open for holiday weekend after closing for high water levels
River access sites in the Omaha area are open for the holiday weekend, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District said.
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
Four people involved in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., last week were international students from India, police said.The West Vancouver Police Department said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. PT on June 26.Four men, all Indian nationals with temporary student visas, were in the vehicle heading westbound, police said; two of them, aged 20 and 21 years old, were killed.Th
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
Now the Oregon families have filed a $6 million lawsuit.
WARNING: This article contains images of residential school pupils in cemeteries. The history of residential school burial sites is evidence of crimes against humanity that could in theory be prosecuted, the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked burials says.Kimberly Murray, a federally appointed official tasked with recommending a new framework for the treatment of these sites, outlines the conclusion in a report released Wednesday."The histories of the cemeteries that were loc
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused the embattled music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to Las Vegas police, where he allegedly confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Larissa Garcia, 30, in a hotel room
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
A bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna yesterday evening drew a large emergency response. A man climbed to the very top of a construction crane - where he perched for nearly four hours.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, groomed the youngsters from the age of 15, and was on bail for sexual activity with the first child, Boy A, when she began having sex with the second, Boy B, who she went on to become pregnant by. Neither boy can be identified. Parents of both boys watched as Joynes, wearing a gold necklace, black padded jacket and with blonde highlights in her hair, visibly shook and broke down in tears as she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court.
Two women in a home in Chicago, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park were among those killed in shootings on the Fourth of July, historically one of the nation's deadliest days of the year.