River Avon: Work under way after heating oil spill in river

Booms have been placed across a section of the River Avon in Wiltshire, following an oil spill.

Up to 1,000 litres (220 gallons) of heating oil is thought to have spilled into the water at Fordbrook Business Park, near Pewsey.

The spill has now spread up to 1km (0.6 miles), a spokesperson for the Environment Agency (EA) said.

The booms in the river were placed to prevent the pollution spreading further.

The Environment Agency spokesperson said officers attended the site on Saturday morning following reports from the public of a fuel spill covering 600m on the River Avon.

The Environment Agency said the source has been identified as being heating oil from a nearby industrial estate

"Our officers have worked with Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and have identified the source as being heating oil which supplies offices on an industrial estate," they said.

"It is confirmed that the heating oil tank is empty and has lost approximately 1,000 litres.

"We now have a team attending who will be placing booms to prevent further spread."

