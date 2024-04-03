River creature — that uses its shell to ‘dance’ — discovered as new species in China

In its temporary home at a laboratory aquarium in China, a river creature began to “dance.” The small animal twisted its shell in circles, sometimes changing direction.

Scientists watched the animal. They were looking at a new species.

Researchers visited a river in China’s Guangxi Province in 2022 and 2023 to survey local wildlife, according to a study published March 28 in the peer-reviewed journal ZooKeys.

During their visits, the researchers captured five river snails, the study said. They put the tiny animals in an aquarium and observed them for a year.

Studying the snails, researchers realized they’d discovered a new species: Fenouilia undata, or the wavy freshwater snail.

Wavy freshwater snails are considered “small,” with shells that measure about 0.1 inches in height, the study said. They have “amber-yellow” shells with a spiral shape and opening covered by a “slightly transparent” flap. Their bodies are “smooth” and “light gray.”

A Fenouilia undata, or wavy freshwater snail, perched on a rock.

Discover more new species

Thousands of new species are found each year. Here are three of our most eye-catching stories from the past week.

→Deep-sea creature — with yellowy tentacles and over 80 feet — is new species

→Reddish sea creature — with over 70 feet — found by a submarine

→Spiky 'dwarf'-like creature found at abandoned building in India

A photo shows a wavy freshwater snail perched on a rock. The cream-colored animal appears to blend in with its surroundings. The shell appears to have a bumpy, ribbed texture.

While in captivity, wavy freshwater snails ate algae off stones or grasses and laid several “brownish” eggs on the rocks, the study said. Researchers also saw the snails “perform a ‘dance’ in which they repeatedly twisted their shells clockwise or counterclockwise.”

Several views of the shell of a Fenouilia undata, or wavy freshwater snail.

Researchers said they named the new species after the Latin word “undata,” meaning “wavy,” because of the shape of its shell.

So far, wavy freshwater snails have only been found in the Longjiang River in Guangxi Province, the study said. Guangxi Province is in southern China, along the border with Vietnam.

Story continues

The new species was identified by its shell, coloring, body shape, other subtle physical features and DNA, the study said.

The research team included Hui Chen, Yue Ming He, Chong Rui Wang and Da Pan.

‘Large’ predator — with hundreds of teeth — pulled from the depths. It’s a new species

‘Secretive’ creature — ‘quite aggressive’ — found lurking in cave. It’s a new species

Reddish sea creature — with over 70 feet — found by a submarine. It’s a new species