River Esk deaths: Partner of victim Scott Daddy pays tribute

A woman has paid tribute to her partner who died when a 4x4 vehicle was swept away in a river.

Scott Daddy, 28, from Hull, died alongside Leslie Forbes, 70, and Kenneth 'Patrick' Hibbins, 59, on 28 December last year.

The incident happened as the men attempted to drive across the River Esk near Glaisdale in North Yorkshire.

Mr Daddy's partner Gee Norton, 26, said: "We take comfort in the fact Scott died doing something he enjoyed."

Ms Norton said she was unable to discuss details of the tragedy due to the ongoing police investigation but told of the devastating impact of his death.

She said: "Scott's death has turned our lives upside down. I feel like half of me is missing.

"But we take comfort in the fact Scott died doing something he enjoyed. He loved his cars and being outdoors."

Mr Daddy, who worked for Hull-based family firm D&D Painters & Decorators, was "unbelievably popular", his partner said.

She said: "Scott was a big family man. He thought the world of his family, and they thought the world of him.

"He was hugely loved and respected. He had so many friends. Everywhere we went we would bump into someone he knew.

"Scott could talk with anyone, from a five-year-old to an 85-year-old."

A local resident said the men had been trying to cross water on Rake Lane, Glaisdale

Ms Norton said she, along with her partner's parents Andy and Ann Daddy had been comforted by "overwhelming support".

Besides his passion for vehicles, Mr Daddy was a scout leader who "helped change young people's lives", Ms Norton said.

He was also an avid Hull FC rugby league fan, she said.

On 15 February, during the side's derby fixture with Hull Kingston Rovers, a minute's applause will be held for him.

Ms Norton said: "Scott was a Hull FC fan since he was tiny. We'd love it if people could join in the applause on the 28th minute of the game."

The number 28 is significant, she said.

"We were all struck by the parallels. He was 28 years old, born on the 28th and died on the 28th."

Ms Norton wished to thank friends and family who were intending on making long journeys for the match.

Friends and family will be wearing Hull FC shirts with 'Scott 28' on the back, she said.

At the time of the incident, North Yorkshire Police said another man who tried to help the trapped men was pulled from the river and needed medical treatment.

Previously, Mr Forbes' family described him as a "loving husband, father and grandfather".

Mr Hibbins would be "sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues", his family said.

