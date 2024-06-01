River ferry sinks in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 20 people were killed when a boat sank while crossing a river in eastern Afghanistan Saturday morning, a Taliban official said.

Quraishi Badlon, provincial director of the information and culture department in Nangarhar province, said that the boat sank while crossing a river in Mohmand Dara district, killing 20 people including women and children.

Badlon said that the boat was carrying 25 people, according to village residents, of whom five survived.

So far five bodies have been retrieved including a man, a woman, two boys and a girl, said the Nangarhar health department in a statement. It added that a medical team and ambulances were sent to the area.

The officials didn’t provide details on the cause of the accident and said that rescuers are still searching for other bodies.

Residents of the area frequently use locally made boats to travel between villages and local markets.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

    Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Yellowknife woman identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly 1994 crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea

  • 'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’

    Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants

  • Someone killed this Toronto woman 25 years ago — now Niagara police know who did it

    Warning: This story contains distressing details. It's been a quarter of a century since someone killed 26-year-old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto, and now the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it knows who did it.Staff Sgt. Andrew Knevel, who is in charge of the NRPS homicide unit, told CBC Hamilton that police used genetic genealogy to identify the killer as Joseph Archie (Raymond) Brousseau of New Liskeard in northern Ontario.Brosseau was 34 and working as a truck driver when he kille

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Calgary man accused of murdering wife is in hospital 'for months,' judge hears

    A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Family pursuing negligence lawsuit after son dies at Trenton high school

    A Trenton, Ont., family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit over the death of their 16-year-old son after he was allegedly left unattended in a private room at a local high school earlier this month.Landyn Ferris was a Grade 10 student at Trenton High School who had Dravet syndrome, a rare type of genetic epilepsy that can cause seizures. On May 14, he'd been sleeping alone inside a sensory room at the school when he was found unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been left unattended.In a stat

  • Opinion: Here’s Who Trump Should Blame: His Lawyers

    By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Woman Who Harassed Kylie and Jason Kelce for Photo Apologizes: ‘Not Who I Am’

    The woman, identified as Andreé Goldberg, issued a public apology and also privately made amends with the couple

  • Police Failed Mom of 2 Who Lay Dying Beside Boyfriend's Body for 3 Days After 2015 Crash: Inquiry

    Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment

  • ‘Treadmill Dad’ Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 6-Year-Old Son

    Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Model sues over Cannes red carpet 'assault'

    Sawa Pontyjska is one of several film festival guests filmed in encounters with a security guard.

  • Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

  • Christopher Gregor, known as treadmill dad, found guilty in 6-year-old son's death

    Christopher Gregor was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter after his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, died from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.