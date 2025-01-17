River Market business group bands together to hire private security firm

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch an investigation into U.S. government subsidies to its semiconductor sector over alleged harm caused to Chinese mature node chipmakers, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Unlike the cutting-edge chips that power artificial intelligence models, mature node chips are cheaper, easier to manufacture, and used for less complex tasks, including home appliances and communications systems. The investigation is the latest salvo in Beijing's policy of retaliating against Washington's ever-broadening scope of restrictions targeting China's semiconductor industry, which the Biden administration has alleged could go on to dominate global supply chains and help the Chinese military become technologically superior to its U.S. counterpart.