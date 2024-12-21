River patrols for revellers' safety

Patrols are being carried out along the River Severn in Shrewsbury over the weekend to ensure visitors stay safe while enjoying a night out.

Volunteers from West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSAR) will monitor the water, ready to assist anyone who may get into danger.

Patrol Ch Insp Mark Reilly said: "Sadly, we know from previous years that the river can have devastating consequences for people simply enjoying a night out here."

Meanwhile, in Telford, several "safer spaces" have been set up by West Mercia Police for anyone needing assistance while out celebrating.

The spaces, which are run by officers and PCSOs, will provide phone charging points and bottled water.

The locations are Main Street, Newport and Southwater in Telford town centre, and Interfaith Centre on New Street, Wellington.

The force's Insp Jodie Davies, from Telford's Problem Solving Hub, said: "Anyone is welcome to use the spaces over the weekend, and we hope that those enjoying a night out this weekend stay safe."

The river patrols were started last weekend, West Mercia Police said.

"I am hopeful that we won't need to use their service, but I hope having them here on Friday and Saturday will offer reassurance to those planning a night out here in the town," Insp Davies said.

