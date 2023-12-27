River Severn: Body found was missing man Andrew Bulman

Police say a body found in the River Severn on Christmas Eve was that of missing man Andrew Bulman.

The 61-year-old was last seen in Stourport-on-Severn on 23 November, prompting a West Mercia police investigation.

A month later, the force has confirmed his body was recovered in the Worcestershire town on 24 December.

"Our thoughts are with Andrew's family at this sad time," said a spokesperson for the force.

