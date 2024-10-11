River Thames boat capsizes – latest: Urgent search launched for missing person as three taken to hospital

The boat is reported to have capsized near Sunbury Lock (Google Maps)

A rescue mission is under way after a boat capsized in the River Thames.

Six people are believed to have been on the small boat when it capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames, on Friday morning.

Five people have been safely located so far, but one person remains missing, Surrey Police said.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at Sunbury Lock as police, paramedics and members of the Surrey Fire and Rescue service work to find the missing person.

Surrey Police’s Elmbridge Beat said its officers had first been called at 8:50am, and said in a statement issued at 11:30am that they would update the public with further information as soon as was possible.

Three people have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital, the South East Coast Ambulance service told Surrey Live, with a spokesperson saying paramedics had been “called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock”.

Key Points

One person missing after boat capsizes in Thames

Three people taken to hospital, paramedics say

Mapped: Where is rescue effort taking place?

Mapped: Where is rescue effort taking place?

15:23 , Andy Gregory

The boat capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames, on Friday morning, Surrey Police said.

The emergency services are on the scene at nearby Sunbury Lock, according to the force.

(Google Maps)

Police called at 8:50am

15:05 , Andy Gregory

In a statement issued nearly three hours later, Surrey Police’s Elmbridge Beat said its officers had first been called at 8:50am.

The force pledged to update the public with further information as soon as was possible, as the search continued for the person still missing.

Fire and rescue service says its ‘work is ongoing'

15:04 , Andy Gregory

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Our crews are on site, working with the coastguard, Surrey Police and other agencies.

“Five individuals were rescued, and work is ongoing to locate a sixth.”

Public urged to avoid area as search under way

15:03 , Andy Gregory

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at Sunbury Lock as police, paramedics and members of the Surrey Fire and Rescue service work to find the missing person.

Surrey Police said in a statement: “We are working to locate the outstanding person and will update you as soon as we have more information.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”

Three people taken to hospital, paramedics say

15:01 , Andy Gregory

Three people have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital, the South East Coast Ambulance service told Surrey Live.

A spokesperson said paramedics had been “called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock” just before 9am on Friday.

“Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene alongside police and fire service colleagues,” they said.

“Five people were brought to safety, three of whom have been taken to St Peter’s Hospital for further checks.”

One person missing after boat capsizes in Thames

15:00 , Andy Gregory

A rescue mission is under way for a person missing after a boat capsized in the River Thames.

Six people are believed to have been on the small boat when it capsized near the island of Wheatleys Eyot, in Sunbury-on-Thames.

While five people have been safely located so far, one remains missing, Surrey Police said.

14:54 , Andy Gregory

Good afternoon, we’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates as the emergency services search for a person missing after a boat capsized in the River Thames this morning.