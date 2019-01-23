Here’s When "Riverdale" Season 3 Will Most Likely Be Available on Netflix

From Seventeen

Riverdale isn't even halfway through its third season, but fans already want to know when they will be able to binge all the drama freely. While we don't know exactly when we will be blessed with all the episodes on Netflix just yet, using precedent and some grade-A sleuthing, we were able to get a pretty good idea.

OK, so let's use season two as a model because, right now, that's all we've got. According to PopSugar, The CW has an agreement with Netflix where shows head to the streaming platform just eight days after the season finale airs. So, when season two's finale ended on May 16th last year, the whole season was on Netflix by May 24th.

Unfortunately, we don't have an airdate for season three's finale just yet. Right now, thanks to IMDB, the last airdate we know is for episode 16, which will be on March 20th. So, if we assume that no weeks will be skipped between episode 16 and episode 22 (which is a big assumption), we can guess that the Riverdale season 3 finale will be on May 1st.

But, like I said, there will probably be a few Riverdale-less weeks between March 20th and May 1st, so let's just say the season finale airs on May 15th. Then, season three would, hypothetically, be on Netflix on May 23rd.

Photo credit: The CW More

This is just conjecture, so don't take my word for it. But I can say confidently, that Riverdale season 3 will be on Netflix by the end of May. In the meantime, why not binge season 1 and 2 on Netflix for like the fifth time?

Carolyn Twersky is the Editorial Fellow at Seventeen.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram!



('You Might Also Like',)