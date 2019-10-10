Fans Are Hoping that "Riverdale" Gets Renewed for Season 5

Photo credit: Robert Falconer - The CW More

Riverdale is finally back for season four, but that doesn't mean that it's too early to start thinking about season five. Although the show's fourth season also means the end of seeing our favorite Riverdale characters passing each other in the hallways of Riverdale High, that doesn't mean that this is the end of their story and the last time that we'll see them. Plus, with the expansion of Katy Keene and possible crossovers with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the possibilities are completely endless when it comes to these comic book characters that have come to life.





So will Riverdale return for a fifth season? What can we expect from Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead and the rest of our favorite characters in the future? And will the show follow them as they head on out to college? Here's everything we know about season five of Riverdale...

Is season five of Riverdale actually happening?

Even though the show just returned for a fourth season, fans are still holding out hope for a fifth.

Do y’all think that Riverdale is gonna be renewed to season 5? — bets andrews (@archiesbets) October 8, 2019

I hope they do a Season 5 of #Riverdale but not sure how they'll do it. Maybe we'll be in college? I'm not sure.#KJApa #OzComicCon — the AU review (@theAUreview) September 29, 2019

if riverdale season 5 had an entirely different cast IMMA OUT 👋🏻 TO FREEDOM. — 𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 (@chillingchoni) June 7, 2019

Since season four just started airing, it's still too early for the show to be renewed for season five. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the show coming back for another year on The CW.

When will season five be released?

Since the show has yet to be renewed, it's tough to say if the show will even be back for another season. However, if it does get renewed, there's a good chance that fans will have to wait until October 2020 to return to Riverdale and see what their favorite characters are up to.

What is going to happen in season five?

It's still a bit too early to say. However, with all the craziness of The Farm and Jughead's mysterious new boarding school stirring up trouble in season four, expect some brand new villains and surprises in season five.

Who will be returning for season five?

Unfortunately, as we've learned throughout the show's four seasons, not everyone survives in Riverdale. So it's a little tough to say who will officially be back for season five, if it does happen. However, there's a good chance that we haven't seen the end of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead on the show if they survive the show's latest mystery in season four.

