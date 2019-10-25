"Riverdale" Star Charles Melton Will Play an Ivy League Rower in New Movie "Swing"

Riverdale star Charles Melton has been dipping his toe into the world of movies, starring in The Sun is Also a Star earlier this year and landing a role in the upcoming Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith, which will hit theaters in 2020. He's about to add another movie to his IMDB page, as The Wrap confirms that Charles has been cast in a new "rowing drama" called Swing, directed by Michael Mailer and co-starring Michael Shannon and Alexander Ludwig.

While we don't know too much about Swing, we do know that it's set in 1999 and has been described as "being in the tradition of Friday Night Lights and Dead Poets Society." Charles will play one of the members of a college rowing team whose lives are shaken up when their new army veteran coach (Shannon) takes the reins (or is it the oars?) According to The Wrap, writer Vojin Gjaja wrote the screenplay drawing from his own experiences as a rower at Columbia University.

Charles confirmed the casting on Instagram, writing, "Excited about this one" and following it up with a few boat emojis for good measure.

Playing an athlete seems like second nature for Charles, who plays jock Reggie Mantle on Riverdale and grew up playing football. The actor is also very into fitness, and enjoys competing with his costar and friend KJ Apa, a.k.a. Archie Andrews. We have no doubt that Charles is going to be an excellent addition to the Swing cast and we can't wait to see it. No further details about the movie's release or production schedule have been released as of yet, but if we see Charles on the rowing machine in an Instagram post, we'll know what's up.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Netflix's Instagram Replied to a Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Stars Are Sexualizing Teen Girls on TV

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

