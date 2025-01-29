Riverdance 30 - The New Generation | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Where did the persistent rumor that former President Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston are carrying out an affair come from? Oddly enough, the entire thing seems to have sprung not from the gossip pages of an internet tabloid—but staid British magazine The Economist. Over ten years ago in a 2014 satirical think piece, The Economist dared to ask what America would be like if its public figures embraced French attitudes toward sex. The result? A scandalous White House where Obama appoints Katie Co