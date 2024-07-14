Riverside man dies in crash after car catches fire Saturday morning: Police

A Riverside man died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning when he went off a road and hit a bridge support, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Eyoatme Melaku, 19, was driving south on Riverway Boulevard near Missouri 9 just before 6 a.m. when his 2016 Ford Fusion crossed the center line and went off the road.

The vehicle hit a bridge support, then went back onto the road and caught fire, according to the highway patrol.

Melaku was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about what caused the crash was available Saturday.