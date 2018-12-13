Riverview para-cycler gets ready to up his game

While most people are busy shopping and preparing for Christmas, Matt Kinnie is in Arizona doing development training as a para-cyclist.

The Riverview man won the national championship in his cycling class (men's H2) in 2017 and 2018. His next goal is to qualify for the Paralympic Games.

"Now that I've had a taste, that would be the ultimate goal in 2020," Kinnie said.

This wasn't the path Kinnie expected to take.

In 2005, Kinnie, then an engineering student, suffered a rock climbing accident that left him with a spinal cord injury in his neck—paralyzed from the chest down, with limited hand function.

Kinnie, who enjoyed mountain biking, climbing and canoeing, worried his active lifestyle was over.

"That was actually the first thing you think of when the doctor comes in and tells you that, yeah, you're not going to be able to walk again and maybe you're not going to be able to move your hands again and how much arm function are you going to have because I broke my neck and they're talking about being a quadriplegic and I had no idea what that meant at all," Kinnie said.

Kinnie says he eventually tried some team sports, but events were sporadic.

"After a few years my mental health wasn't very good, my physical health wasn't very good and I was 30, 40 pounds overweight and I was having a hard time transferring to my car and I was noticing laboured breathing at night and I just knew something had to change," he said.

"I had to get active so I just dusted off my old recreational bike and started using it and it was in the winter and started biking everyday or a few times a week and I just started to notice my health started to improve my mental health started to improve."

Kinnie then met a cycling coach who recommended para-cycling, something Kinnie wasn't sure he could do.

He got a specialized bike, trained, and started going to different competitions.

That was six years ago and he hasn't looked back.

"I actually represented Canada in the summer at a World Cup event where I finished 6th in the time trial there so that was probably the highlight of my cycling career was going and wearing the maple leaf and being able to represent Canada so I was pretty happy to do that," he said.

But Kinnie says like most people, he's learned he can't do everything.

